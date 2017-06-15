650 HP McLaren 540C Beats 675LT in 0 to 211 MPH/300 KM/H Acceleration Comparison

McLaren may have turned to a refreshed 4.0-liter incarnation of its twin-turbo V8 for the 720S, but all of the other contemporary era Woking machines are animated by various incarnations of Woking's TT 3.8-liter V8 motor. And what better way for a tuner to prove itself than to blur out the border between the most basic incarnation of the engine and the second most power version of the powerplant?

5 photos



The entry-level Sport Series model has been gifted with the kind of output you'd expect to find on the now-retired 650S. And once the 650-pony 540C was ready to hit the road, the beast was subjected to an acceleration test.



Interestingly, the tuned 540C managed to play the 0 to 300 km/h (make that 211 mph) game in under twenty seconds. And while that is an impressive feat in itself, the achievement stands out even more if we take into account the fact that the



So, how does the



Of course, this means that the high-velocity stability of the 540C isn't anywhere near that of the 675 Longtail, but we're not here to focus on the twisty part of this Woking story, so we'll stick to the straight line bit.



The piece of footage below allows you to check out the impressive run delivered by the said 540C, with the in-cabin scenes giving you a pretty good idea of just how fierce this gym-augmented McLaren is. For the sake of comparison, we've added a second clip at the bottom of the page, one that showcases the 675 Longtail performing the said sprint. And yes, the two were recorded on separate occasions.



