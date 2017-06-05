Akrapovic Now Offers Ultra-Lightweight Exhausts for McLaren Sports Series Range

McLaren
’s recent models have not been criticized for being too silent or having an exhaust system that is too bulky, but that has not stopped Slovenian specialists at Akrapovic from offering an exahust set that tackles these issues.
The 540C
, 570S
, and 570GT
models from the Woking manufacturer can be fitted with the new slip-on titanium exhausts made by Akrapovic. They are manufactured to be lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant, and are described by their makers as “functional art.”
According to the creators of the new exhausts, they are 44.5% lighter than the stock units, which were not exactly heavy, and they can also provide a new level of exhilaration for the owners of these automobiles.
The tips of each of the two exhausts are made from carbon fiber, which has been hand-shaped to complement the titanium elements ahead of them, as well as the rest of the car.
The Slovenian specialists
say that the cars that will be fitted with the slip-on system will benefit from the recognizable sound signature that they are renowned worldwide.
McLaren’s 540C, 570GT, and 570S are described as the Sports Series range by the British automaker, and the company already has retrofit options
and accessories for these models. Customers can order carbon fiber components, outdoor vehicle covers, and branded floor mats.
Evidently, the line also includes luggage organizers, front skid plates, carbon fiber steering wheels, and trim ornaments made out of the same lightweight material.
It is clear that customers of the more affordable models from Woking
are interested in aftermarket accessories, and it is natural for multiple companies to be willing to serve their desires.
McLaren’s Special Operations division
also has exhaust systems for the Sports Series on its offer. These cars can be ordered with a standard setup, a sports system, or the MSO model from the factory.
However, the latter is available as a retrofit, and it is also made of titanium, and comes with a gold-colored heat shield that changes its color to a shade between blue and purple
as it heats up.