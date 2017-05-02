2017 Golf R With Akrapovic Exhaust Sounds Like Popcorn, Makes People Go Bananas

Whenever big names in the industry forget how to make an exhaust system sound good, they call on Akrapovic's help. I think BMW began doing this on mass first, and now Volkswagen added some Slovenian pipes to its updated Golf R.





The exhaust is part of a Performance package costing €3,800 on top of what's already a €42,000 hot hatchback. But, if we remember correctly, the Akrapovic pipes for the



Also part of the optional package is an adjustable suspension system and 17-inch front brake discs, a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a modified rear spoiler. But you don't get any more power, at least not on paper. Every Golf R (wagon, 3-door and hatch) has an output of 310 PS and 400 Nm, except for the U.S., where it's stuck at 292-hp.



Frankly, spending this much money on a hatchback that doesn't wear the AMG badge is ridiculous. But if you can afford to do so, you are going to be one cool dude that makes popcorn everywhere he goes. That's what the Germans call this kind of exhaust sound.



But that's not the only place where Volkswagen cut loose. For example, the Golf R's cabin boasts a new 9.2-inch infotainment system that costs as much as a new MacBook. And to think the Golf started out as a cheap car, a FWD successor to the Beetle.











