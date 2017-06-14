autoevolution

2018 McLaren 570S Spider Needs 15 Seconds To Go Topless

 
14 Jun 2017
Introduced in 2015, the Sport Series currently offers two body styles: Coupe and GT. Almost two years since McLaren Automotive expanded its model lineup with the 5xx family, the Woking-based outfit is proud to present the 570S Spider and its retractable hardtop.
Now available to order in the United Kingdom from £164,750, the newcomer will make its first public outing at the end of June at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The first customer cars, meanwhile, are planned for delivery in August. And speaking of which, the first 400 units of the 570S Spider will be launch editions.

46 kilograms (101.4 pounds) heavier than the Coupe, the third derivative of the Sport Series promises unchanged structural rigidity thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber. To compensate the changes brought to the exterior design, the extended rear spoiler is 12 millimeters higher than the 570S Coupe's.

“Its mid-engined layout and carbon fiber MonoCell II chassis,” explains chief executive officer Mike Flewitt, “guarantee the same thrilling dynamic performance and exceptional driver involvement enjoyed in a 570S Coupe, but with the added attraction of a retractable hard-top that delivers the extra exhilaration of roof-down motoring.”

It takes 15 seconds for the roof to open or close, at vehicle speeds no higher than 40 km/h (25 mph). There’s also a glazed wind deflector, which is electrically operated with the push of a button. As it’s the case with the model on which it’s based, the 570S Spider takes its mojo from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that’s displacing 3.8 liters.

The M838TE develops 570 PS (562 horsepower) at 7,400 rpm and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm. These performance figures, in turn, translate to 3.2 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), and on to a top speed of 204 mph (328 km/h) with the roof in place. When lowered, the top end is limited to 196 mph (315 km/h).
