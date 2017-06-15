autoevolution

Is This Monaco-Spotted McLaren 720S The First Customer Car Out There?

15 Jun 2017, 13:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even in the world of supercars, some animals are more equal than others. So, for instance, while certain McLaren customers are still awaiting to take delivery of their 720S, others seem to already be enjoying their freshly-out-of-the-oven Maccas. In fact, the 720S you can see in these images might just be the first client vehicle out there.
5 photos
McLaren 720S in MonacoMcLaren 720S in MonacoMcLaren 720S in MonacoMcLaren 720S in Monaco
And what better place to spot a McLaren 720S  (lens tip to Autogespot) if not the Casino Square in Monaco? By the end of the summer, we're expecting the city-state, which is one of the world supercar capitals, to be loaded with 720S units, but that's another story for another time.

The 720S marks the beginning of a new era for Woking. You see, when McLaren came up with the F1 back in the early 90s, the three-seater layout was the only concession made to the road part of the business, as the rest of the car was basically a circuit machine that barely deserved its license plates.

The Brits returned to building road cars in 2011, but, so far, you had to choose between a GT-style and performance-orientated offerings.

Well, the 720S brings the best of both worlds, blurring out the line between the genres. For instance, while Woking engineers previously only made use of a carbon fiber tun to boost structural rigidity for all-out performance, the newcomer employs a backbone that makes room for an overly generous greenhouse.

The driving experience delivered by the supercar mixes the might of the 720 horses delivered by the refreshed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at the middle of the beast with the kind of usability that means the contraption is perfectly suitable for the role of a daily driver.

So, if you happen to come across a 720S owner who just won't get out of the car, keep the assets mentioned above in mind.
McLaren 720S McLaren Monaco supercar
UP NEXT  
Apple Isn't Building a Car, But That Doesn't Mean Automakers Are Safe
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show