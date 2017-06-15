Is This Monaco-Spotted McLaren 720S The First Customer Car Out There?

Even in the world of supercars, some animals are more equal than others. So, for instance, while certain McLaren customers are still awaiting to take delivery of their 720S, others seem to already be enjoying their freshly-out-of-the-oven Maccas. In fact, the 720S you can see in these images might just be the first client vehicle out there.

So, if you happen to come across a And what better place to spot a McLaren 720S (lens tip to Autogespot ) if not the Casino Square in Monaco? By the end of the summer, we're expecting the city-state, which is one of the world supercar capitals, to be loaded with 720S units, but that's another story for another time.The 720S marks the beginning of a new era for Woking. You see, when McLaren came up with the F1 back in the early 90s, the three-seater layout was the only concession made to the road part of the business, as the rest of the car was basically a circuit machine that barely deserved its license plates.The Brits returned to building road cars in 2011, but, so far, you had to choose between a GT-style and performance-orientated offerings.Well, the 720S brings the best of both worlds, blurring out the line between the genres. For instance, while Woking engineers previously only made use of a carbon fiber tun to boost structural rigidity for all-out performance, the newcomer employs a backbone that makes room for an overly generous greenhouse.The driving experience delivered by the supercar mixes the might of the 720 horses delivered by the refreshed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at the middle of the beast with the kind of usability that means the contraption is perfectly suitable for the role of a daily driver.So, if you happen to come across a 720S owner who just won't get out of the car, keep the assets mentioned above in mind.