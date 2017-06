Is This Monaco-Spotted McLaren 720S The First Customer Car Out There?

And what better place to spot a McLaren 720S (lens tip to Autogespot ) if not the Casino Square in Monaco? By the end of the summer, we're expecting the city-state, which is one of the world supercar capitals, to be loaded with 720S units, but that's another story for another time.The 720S marks the beginning of a new era for Woking. You see, when McLaren came up with the F1 back in the early 90s, the three-seater layout was the only concession made to the road part of the business, as the rest of the car was basically a circuit machine that barely deserved its license plates.The Brits returned to building road cars in 2011, but, so far, you had to choose between a GT-style and performance-orientated offerings.Well, the 720S brings the best of both worlds, blurring out the line between the genres. For instance, while Woking engineers previously only made use of a carbon fiber tun to boost structural rigidity for all-out performance, the newcomer employs a backbone that makes room for an overly generous greenhouse.The driving experience delivered by the supercar mixes the might of the 720 horses delivered by the refreshed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at the middle of the beast with the kind of usability that means the contraption is perfectly suitable for the role of a daily driver.So, if you happen to come across a 720S owner who just won't get out of the car, keep the assets mentioned above in mind.