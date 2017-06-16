autoevolution

Former McLaren Dealer Offering Not-For-Sale 12C Rolling Chassis for $79,900

16 Jun 2017, 11:29 UTC ·
by
In theory, when a supercar dealer leaves a certain automaker's network, aficionados don't have any reasons to jump for joy (on the contrary). Nevertheless, a Chicago performance vehicle handler is among the exceptions, with the company now allowing enthusiasts to grab a 12C... rolling chassis.
This 2012 12C hardware can be yours for $79,900 and we have to note that, as far as we know, such pieces of Woking shouldn't be offered to the public.

Nevertheless, Lake Forest Sportscars, the Chicago-based specialist that houses the British goodie recently ended its relationship with the British automotive producer.

Eighty grand is a remarkable price for a McLaren single-seater, but, before you rub your hands in excitement in preparation for that ludicrous build that could involve this rolling chassis, you have to be prepared for take care of the wiring, which seems to be missing.

The company explains that, when McLaren returned to building road cars back in 2011, the company offered the first 35 retailers the possibility to acquire such a rolling chassis, so we're basically talking about an uber-limited edition here.

The company even took the time to lure potential buyers by dropping a bit of McLaren lore.

"This conversation-piece will make a great addition to any collector's garage! It features a look into the architecture of the McLaren MP4-12C with the bodywork removed showing the Carbon Fiber Monocell, adaptive suspension elements, engine architecture and many other aspects," the specialist explains.

We know quite a few gear heads out there who would be more than glad to hoon this Macca in its current state - despite having been succedes by the 650S and the 720S, the performance of the 12C remains impressive, so we can't hold anything against these aficionados.

Humor aside, we're expecting this piece to land in a collector's garage and, given the fact that it was built as a showcase of Woking's potential, we're okay with that.
