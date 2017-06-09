Pickup Truck Runs Over Crowd Attending Tesla Event in Detroit, Four Injured

Tesla is currently involved in a legal battle with the state of Michigan in the hope that, one day, it will be allowed to sell its cars there in the same way it does across most of the rest of the country.





The Tesla Explores caravan remained open for the public despite all the police tape surrounding the area. But just because it can't sell them, that doesn't mean the company can't advertise its models, with anyone interested free to go and make the purchase from the next state. And since establishing a permanent presence would be somewhat futile (even though Tesla does have a showroom in Troy, Michigan), it makes much more sense to use the "Tesla Explores" events to bring the brand closer to more potential customers.These events consist of a caravan of Model X SUVs towing Airstream trailers whose interiors have been turned into mobile design studios. Those interested can experience what the company's products have to offer, including paint colors, interior fabrics and the like.The caravan was parked just outside the Shinola headquarters in Detroit yesterday when a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old man came from across the road and crashed into those attending the event. WDIV reports that four people were injured, three of which needed immediate medical care and are still considered to be in critical condition.The driver is in police custody and is waiting to undergo a blood test as alcohol consumption is highly suspected. At this point, it is yet unclear whether the incident was deliberate or it was just an accident. Depending on how the investigation will turn out, the 42-year-old could face multiple years in prison. Tesla spokesperson issued this comment to Electrek regarding the incident: “We’ve learned of an incident earlier today in Detroit involving a pickup truck that collided with four people near one of our mobile galleries. Our employees are safe and accounted for, and our thoughts are with those who were injured. We will offer any assistance we can to the authorities who are on the scene.”The Tesla Explores caravan remained open for the public despite all the police tape surrounding the area.