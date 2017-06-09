autoevolution

Nissan Rogue Gets Nismo Body Kit in Japan During X-Trail Mid-Life Facelift

 
9 Jun 2017, 9:35 UTC ·
by
This isn't what we had in mind when Nissan announced they would be making more Nismo models. But okay, we can deal with another body kit, this time for the Rogue... or as they call it in Japan and Europe, the X-Trail.
Let's get the introductions out of the way first. Nissan makes everything on one nice platform. And even though they have different names, the Rogue and X-Trail are basically the same thing. In fact, I think the production from Tennessee is sometimes supplemented by Busan, Korea.

The things that aren't the same are the engines, but Nismo didn't suddenly drop a 370Z engine into the X-Trail... as they should have.

But the body kit they came up with pretty dang cool. As usual, they clay modelers changed every plastic bit and bob, adding accents in bright red and black. The aero treatment includes a new front bumper, side skirts and a massive rear diffuser that goes across the whole back.

We also love the two-tone wheels they've chosen for the car and the dual exhaust tips to one side, which is kind of a nostalgic feature. Of course, the color combination reflects the X-Trail/Rogue's new-found sporty attitude. You've got a blacked out V-motion grille, tinted roof rails, chrome door handles, tinted windows and lights.

But unlike with the Note Nismo, they didn't put Alcantara seats or a new steering wheel in the car.The custom parts are not formed up in a big trim level, but sold separately in the time-honored tradition of Japanese tuning. So for example, the stainless steel exhaust system costs 40,000 yen while ($360, yes, that's only the muffler), the LMX 6S alloys wheels are 48,000 ($435), 30mm lower suspension costs 100,000 yen ($910) and the skirts and spoilers will set you back 238,000 yen ($2,155).

Te regular X-Trail facelift is pretty cool too. Somehow, they've managed to shrink the lines around the car, making a 3-row crossover look like a compact one. Two types of engine are available in Japan, the regular 2.0-liter and a hybrid that gets 20.8 km/L (4.8 l/100km or 49 mph U.S.).





2017 Nissan Rogue 2017 Nissan X-Trail X-Trail facelift Nissan Nismo Rogue Nismo pic of the day
 
