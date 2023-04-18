People Spend a Small Fortune on New-Gen Car Technology, Have No Idea What It Does

The tech revolution in the cabin is happening as we speak, so it’s no surprise that new-car buyers are specifically interested in getting a model with all the bells and whistles.
But as it turns out, most people who order a car full of tech have no idea what all these revolutionary systems do.
A Hyundai-commissioned study revealed that no more, no less than 68 percent of new-car buyers have a hard time discovering the vehicle they just purchased. Technology feels overwhelming, as figuring out how cruise control, assisted parking, Bluetooth, and lane assist work is apparently a pain in the neck.
Oddly enough, some people don’t even know what certain systems are supposed to do. Nearly 2 in 10 new-car buyers were surprised to hear about blind spot alerts or lane assist.
A new-generation car obviously takes time to discover, but some drivers admit they need at least six months to fully figure out the capabilities of their engines.
This doesn’t mean customers don’t expect more from their cars. Nearly half of the respondents claim they want more comfort upgrades, while 31 percent say they expect navigation improvements.
The list of systems that confuse new-car buyers includes complex technology, such as remote engine start, but also ridiculously basic features, like climate control. That’s right, some people have a hard time adjusting the settings of the air conditioning.
Wireless smartphone charging, as well as satellite navigation and voice commands, are also among the features that make it hard for customers to make the most of their cars.
Indeed, the smarter cars are getting, the more technology is making its way to the cabin. New systems are constantly being added, and given the automotive expansion planned by tech companies, this trend is likely to continue.
Apple, Xiaomi, and others will soon step into the auto world with their own cars. Once this happens, the car industry is likely to record another major turning point in terms of technology adoption. Apple, for instance, is expected to focus heavily on technology, smartphone integration, and connectivity with its other devices.
The final goal is to create a living room on wheels powered by self-driving capabilities. As such, Apple wants to overhaul the cabin with a futurist approach, essentially turning a car into a moving office. Technology would play an essential role, and people familiar with the matter believe this is the main reason the company takes its time developing the vehicle.
The Apple Car is expected to see daylight in 2025 at the earliest. However, the fully autonomous version focusing more on this living room on wheels concept wouldn’t be here before the end of the decade because it requires additional work on all fronts.
