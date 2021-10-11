Gesture-Controlled Systems a Nightmare to Use, Rear-View Cameras a Must-Have, Study Shows

The transition from buttons to touch has been a nightmare, especially for the elderly, and now, the tech industry has come up with a new input method that’s gaining traction in the automotive industry as well.
It’s a gesture-control system, so users would just have to turn to hand motions instead of touch, in theory making everything inside the cabin easier to interact with.
But a report from J.D. Power reveals this isn’t necessarily the case. The new 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study (also attached below) reveals that gesture-based technology is causing the biggest problems in new vehicles, as this feature comes with a rating of 41 problems per 100 vehicles.
This seems to suggest such systems aren’t yet ready for mass adoption, especially given all these problems, so automakers and their partners should deliver more updates in terms of reliability but also ease of use.
On the other hand, everybody seems to love rear-view cameras, though the technology recorded a rating of 18 problems per 100 vehicles in China. But it’s pretty clear these parking assistance systems have gained a lot of popularity, as no less than 62 percent of Americans whose cars do come with such features claim their next car must absolutely sport similar equipment.
The study also shows that dealers play a critical role in the way drivers make the most of the technology in their cars.
“When a dealer demonstrates trailer assistance technology, satisfaction improves to 8.69 (on a 10-point scale) compared with 7.83 for learning from an outside source. However, owners are more than twice as likely to learn about this technology from an outside source (71%) than from a dealer (30%),” the study reveals.
Genesis topped this year’s study with an Innovation Index score of 634, followed by Cadillac, Volvo, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. As far as the mass-market segment is concerned, Hyundai is the one securing the leading spot, ahead of Kia, Nissan, Subaru, and GMC.
