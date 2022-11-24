Blast From the Past: Retro Car Features We Loved but No One Misses Anymore

Cars, like tech, have come a long way. A couple of years ago, having satellite navigation or cruise control on your vehicle was a big deal. Today, cars autonomously switch lanes, self-park in tight spots, and even direct you to the nearest fill-up spot – it’s nothing to fuss over. We've gotten so used to new tech features we've forgotten the little things that fascinated us in the past. Here’s to all those awesome retro features we loved but don’t miss.