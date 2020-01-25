Bad Boys For Life Movie Review: Your ‘90s Comfort Zone, But Better

Most Drivers Wouldn’t Pay Half the Price of an iPhone for Life-Saving Car Tech

It goes without saying that new technologies don’t come cheap, and this typically happens for a good reason, as manufacturers need to cover expenses with stuff like R&D, marketing, and component manufacturing. 5 photos



For example, no less than 71% of the respondents said they wouldn’t pay more than $500 on new-generation safety features, with this percentage increasing to no less than 79% when connectivity tech is involved. And it’s getting even worse when it comes to infotainment, as 84% of the Germans aren’t willing to spend half the price of an iPhone for such features in their cars.



60% of the Americans said they only purchase new safety features if they cost less than $500. 79% on them are unwilling to pay that much for infotainment, the study shows.



The Deloitte study also analyzed the consumer perception over connected vehicles, with participants asked whether they find this concept beneficial or not.



Surprisingly, 80% of the respondents based in India said yes, while 64% of the Germans aren’t necessarily interested in vehicle connectivity.



The increased adoption of innovative technology in the automotive industry is also worrying for some, especially as some of the new systems collect data that could easily be abused for privacy violation.



69% of the Indians said they are concerned about biometric data being captured by cars and shared with external parties, while 41% of the Americans said they’re not worried at all. Only 40% of the Chinese respondents believe biometric data collection could be an issue.



