Adaptive Cruise Control Systems See Curves as Their Ultimate Nemesis

According to a recent study by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the number one issue with advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) is their ability to navigate curved roads. 6 photos ACC and more advanced semi-autonomous systems that combine cruise control with lane centering will often disengage on certain roadways with sharp curves, either automatically or because the driver chooses not to trust the car’s sensors, and therein lies the problem.



“We know that advanced driver assistance features may help prevent crashes, but obviously they can only do so if drivers use them,” said



Unlike regular cruise control, ACC can



During the survey, Hu used operational field data collected by MIT’s Advanced Vehicle Technology Consortium. Two 2016



While looking at the data, researchers found that Evoque drivers were 72 percent less likely to use ACC on the sharpest category of curves (radius smaller than 2,292 feet), as opposed to straight roads. In the Volvo S90, drivers were 66 percent less likely to use ACC and 75 percent less likely to use Pilot Assist on the sharpest curves.



It’s clear that while these systems certainly need to become better, drivers also need to begin trusting them IIHS study found that front crash prevention will cut rear-end crash rates in half and reduce rear-end crashes that result in injuries by 56 percent. Adaptive Cruise Control should help boost those reductions even more.



