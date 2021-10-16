More on this:

1 New Cars Are Getting More Expensive and You Can Guess Who Is to Blame for That

2 Watch the Tesla Model 3 Shame the Ford Mustang at the Drag Strip

3 Tesla Raises Model 3 and Y Prices, Cybertruck Is Now the Cheapest Tesla Offered

4 Tesla Raises Model S, Model X Starting Prices by $5,000

5 2021 Ford Bronco Has Dealer Markups of Up to $20,000