Paint To Sample Brewster Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Uber-Clean

We've always had a special place in our hearts for non-metallic hues and Porsche's Brewster Green is one of our favorite. Fortunately for us, such colors are back in fashion these days, so we get plenty of occasions to feast our eyes on Zuffenhausen specials dressed in this manner.
Let's take the 911 GT3 RS
in this image, for instance - the photo you see here was snapped last July, while the Rennsport Neunelfer was awaiting delivery in its home city.
Notice that the body color isn't the only special feature of this Porscha. For instance, the melange that also involves the black wheels and black-finish LED headlights is also worthy of our attention.
Then there are the steel brakes - while we don't often get to see a GT3 RS that doesn't pack the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, this is the second day in a row when we come across
such a rear-engined machine.
Of course, with the GT3 RS packing all sorts of aerodynamic tricks, from the eye-catching front win air extractors to the motorsport-grade wing adorning its posterior, some might argue against the last part of the title above.
Admittedly, a Brewster Green 911 R, with its shaved rear end, would be an even cleaner proposal. Fortunately, we brought
you such a clutch special earlier this year.
We're talking about the 2017 Porsche 911 R
that packed $100,000 in options. And, with such a hefty custom side, the owner decided not to leave the machine without its stripes, while also playing all sorts of other color games.
As such, that R Neunelfer, which you can find here, might not feet certain aficionados' definition of "clean". But we don't think too many Porsche
fans would mind staring at it for quite some time (at least that's what we did after coming across the thing).
A PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 991.1 GT3 RS awaiting its new owner at the former delivery lounge in Zuffenhausen last July. It is the first time I see this particular example with the Satin Black wheels on steels and LED headlights in Black. Photo courtesy of Rennlist member "docfink".
