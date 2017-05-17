Paint To Sample Brewster Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Uber-Clean

A PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 991.1 GT3 RS awaiting its new owner at the former delivery lounge in Zuffenhausen last July. It is the first time I see this particular example with the Satin Black wheels on steels and LED headlights in Black. Photo courtesy of Rennlist member "docfink".

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 16, 2017 at 7:04am PDT