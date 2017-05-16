autoevolution

Swedish Porsche 911 GT3 RS Reportedly Stolen One Day after Its Wheels Were Taken

 
16 May 2017, 13:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If we had to make list of all the enthusiasts in our circles who would love to adorn their driveway with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'd probably fall asleep in front of the computer. However, it seems that certain people would be ready to do just about anything to get their hands on such a Rennsport Neunelfer, as demonstrated by the Swedish report we're here to discuss.
The PDK wielder you're looking at was purportedly left barefoot over in a town called Stavnas, but this now seems to be an unimportant matter for the owner.

That's because the (supposedly GT Silver) Neunelfer was reportedly stolen one day later. We can across the info via Autogespot, with a Facebook post talking about the theft having taken place on May 13/14.

The post also mentions the email of the owner and, if you have details, you could be able to reach the man here: johan [at] heycom.se. The guy supposedly also dropped the VIN of the Zuffenhausen machine (WP0ZZZ99ZGS189886).

We couldn't find any other info that verifies the crime described here, so we advise you to take the whole thing with the mandatory grain of salt brake dust.

Speaking of which, we've only seen aftermarket-touched 991 GT3 RS models with steel brakes so far, but these images come to change that.

Of course, one might wonder why the owner of such a Neunelfer would give up the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware for a set of steel brakes.

As we explained when showing you such rear-engined fetishes, it all has to do with a track-biased wheel alignment that required 19-inch rollers to be fitted. And since the PCCB goodies would no longer fit inside the new wheels, slightly smaller steel brakes were installed. Getting past the fading resistance drawback, we'll mention this setup also helped reduce running costs. And, when you spend tons of time on the track, that's no small feat.
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 Sweden illegal pic of the day
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86