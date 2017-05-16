Swedish Porsche 911 GT3 RS Reportedly Stolen One Day after Its Wheels Were Taken

If we had to make list of all the enthusiasts in our circles who would love to adorn their driveway with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'd probably fall asleep in front of the computer. However, it seems that certain people would be ready to do just about anything to get their hands on such a Rennsport Neunelfer, as demonstrated by the Swedish report we're here to discuss.





As we explained when showing you such rear-engined fetishes, it all has to do with a track-biased wheel alignment that required 19-inch rollers to be fitted. And since the PCCB goodies would no longer fit inside the new wheels, slightly smaller steel brakes were installed. Getting past the fading resistance drawback, we'll mention this setup also helped reduce running costs. And, when you spend tons of time on the track, that's no small feat. The PDK wielder you're looking at was purportedly left barefoot over in a town called Stavnas, but this now seems to be an unimportant matter for the owner.That's because the (supposedly GT Silver) Neunelfer was reportedly stolen one day later. We can across the info via Autogespot , with a Facebook post talking about the theft having taken place on May 13/14.The post also mentions the email of the owner and, if you have details, you could be able to reach the man here: johan [at] heycom.se. The guy supposedly also dropped the VIN of the Zuffenhausen machine (WP0ZZZ99ZGS189886).We couldn't find any other info that verifies the crime described here, so we advise you to take the whole thing with the mandatory grain of salt brake dust.Speaking of which, we've only seen aftermarket-touched 991 GT3 RS models with steel brakes so far, but these images come to change that.Of course, one might wonder why the owner of such a Neunelfer would give up the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware for a set of steel brakes.As we explained when showing you such rear-engined fetishes, it all has to do with a track-biased wheel alignment that required 19-inch rollers to be fitted. And since the PCCB goodies would no longer fit inside the new wheels, slightly smaller steel brakes were installed. Getting past the fading resistance drawback, we'll mention this setup also helped reduce running costs. And, when you spend tons of time on the track, that's no small feat.