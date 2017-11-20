autoevolution
 

Paint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Option Hits Configurator at $12,830

20 Nov 2017, 17:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we're pleased to announce that the Porsche USA configurator has introduced an uber-spicy novelty, with Paint To Sample shades now being available for the 2018 911 GT2 RS.
5 photos
Paint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
As you'll be able to notice in the configurator screenshots found above, the fresh hues allow the Rennsport Neunelfer to stand out from a distance.

Of course, if you choose to go for one of the vivid PTS hues, such as Viper Green we seem to have here, you should expect an important part of the Neunelfer fanbase to disagree.

You see, there are plenty of aficionados who believe that the extrovert aero-dictated styling of the GT2 RS require a tame color, with this being the kind of topic that will always split opinions in the community.

Regardless, those who are fortunate enough to get their hands on such a 700 hp animal will have to pay a premium of $12,830 for the PTS adventure, with this being the same amount of money charged for dressing up the 2018 GT3 in PTS colors, for instance.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we've recently come across the first PTS units of the 991.2 GT3 (here are the images, in case you missed them) and these might have just reached their owners meanwhile.

As such, we're now eagerly anticipating the moment when two Neunelfer derivatives reach garages and driveways around the world. PTS or not, the new GT2 RS has yet to meet its first customers, while we can say the same about the Touring Package incarnation of the new GT3.

With the latter having been introduced as a 911 R for the masses, we can't wait to see the effect of the rear-engined delight reaching the real world. Sure, it might have taken a while for Zuffenhausen to end the speculation market's 911 R adventure, but that time has finally arrived.
2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  