Paint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Option Hits Configurator at $12,830

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we're pleased to announce that the Porsche USA configurator has introduced an uber-spicy novelty, with Paint To Sample shades now being available for the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

5 photos



Of course, if you choose to go for one of the vivid PTS hues, such as Viper Green we seem to have here, you should expect an important part of the Neunelfer fanbase to disagree.



You see, there are plenty of aficionados who believe that the extrovert aero-dictated styling of the GT2 RS require a tame color, with this being the kind of topic that will always split opinions in the community.



Regardless, those who are fortunate enough to get their hands on such a 700 hp animal will have to pay a premium of $12,830 for the PTS adventure, with this being the same amount of money charged for dressing up the 2018 GT3 in PTS colors, for instance.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we've recently come across the first PTS units of the 991.2 GT3 (



As such, we're now eagerly anticipating the moment when two Neunelfer derivatives reach garages and driveways around the world. PTS or not, the new GT2 RS has yet to meet its first customers, while we can say the same about the



