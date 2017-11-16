2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied, PDK Rumors Still Hot

Zuffenhausen's new vehicle development motor is working at full pace these days, with the most recent example of this coming from the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Unlike the early 718 Cayman GT4 test cars, the one we have here sports dedicated front and rear fascias, with the new aprons showing just how aggressive the aero package of the newcomer will be.



Interestingly, the 718 Boxster Spyder, which we



When it comes to the tech side of the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, the wildest rumors out there talk about the sportscar packing the new 4.0-liter flat-six introduced by the 2018 GT3.



Of course, with the mill, which is based on the flat-six heart of the GT3 Cup racecar, delivering 500 horses on the 911 GT3, we're expecting the motor to be downtuned for the mid-engined animal. Since the now-retired Cayman GT4 packs 385 hp, extracted from the also-retired 991.1 Carrera S' 3.8-liter, the newcomer should deliver at least 400 ponies.



Until we get our hands on more info, we can at least jump for joy knowing that the GT4 badge means that the mid-engined animal will maintain its naturally aspirated aura.



And while we've already shown you a 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 prototype packing a manual gearbox, forum chat also mentions the possibility of an optional PDK.



