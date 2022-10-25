Pagani Huayra R Throws the Sound Gauntlet and Gets Challenged by a Zonda Revolucion

If you were to choose between two outstanding hypercars of the same brand powered by naturally aspirated V12, which one of these two Paganis would you take for a spin? A social media post by a British car dealer might help you make up your mind with two lovely sound bites of the high-speeding Italian icons.
Play the videos and enjoy the symphony. When it comes to engine concerts, Italians know how to set themselves apart with an orchestra of twelve pistons, four wheels, two seats, and fast gear changes. As the Pagani Huayra R proves, some of us will forever miss the good old days of naturally aspirated Formula One.
Listen to it up-shift as the car makes its way out of the right-hander at the Monticello race track. It reminds me of the 19,000 RPM pitching shrieks of Formula One bullets before the turbo rules came in and muffled the music of the speed gods' chariots.
Set against the beautiful backdrop of a beautiful sunny day of fall, the lapping sessions of the Huayra R make the trees rumble as it shrieks its 9,000 RPM V12 all-race heart around the track. Because it is a race-track-only car, the extreme Pagani shifts instantly, thanks to its dog-ring gearbox: 20 milliseconds – listen to it in the short video (uploaded on October 25) to hear the lightning-speed action. 838 bhp (850 PS) thrust out of the six-liter to the rear wheels put the six-speed sequential to a lot of work.
On the other hand, another serious track contender sings its equally harmonious V12 war cry, aided by the echoing stands of the Indianapolis main straight. A similarly impressive piece of Pagani motoring genius, the Zonda Revolucion we can briefly admire in the second video was (also posted on October 25), at the time of its launch, the most extreme hypercar of the Italian maker.
Just like the Huayra R of 2021, the Revolucion was the ultimate expression of Pagani absoluteness in 2013. 789 bhp (800 PS) put the Revolucion in its own category. And the car's sound at full throttle is the best description of that category.
Two magnificent machines of the same lineage are two reminders that, even if electricity is faster than fire, it is not necessarily more exhilarating. After all, the acoustics of a V12 engine is a treat no battery-powered EV will ever match. You don't need to take my word for it: just play the last video.
