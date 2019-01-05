Owner Finds Multiple Software Bugs With His “Lanborghini” Urus

Sierra Nevada Dream Chaser Space Cargo Plane to Fly in 2020

Adding insult to injury, the Volkswagen Group has a history with software-related issues. Remember the Dieselgate Scandal? If not, then remember the ECU software was written to suppress the emissions controls at the expense of emitting up to 40 times more NOx than allowed by law. Take the Urus as a prime example. Sharing its platform with the Volkswagen Touareg and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with the Porsche Panamera, the “super SUV” from Sant’Agata Bolognese is riddled with software issues. Instagram user @torontocarnout singled out the Engrish of the infotainment system, which spells Lamborghini as “Lanborghini” and your as “yout” when you try to pair your smartphone to the vehicle.That’s the tip of the iceberg, however. Explaining the extent of these software bugs in detail to CarBuzz.com , the owner claims “the steering wheel heater now has a cooling icon” following “what was meant to be a relatively straightforward update.” But wait, there’s more!The half-assed code also rendered the foot sensor of the rear hatch door inoperable, the rear courtesy lights stopped working, Apple CarPlay no longer works over Wi-Fi, and “Siri over Bluetooth now has an odd pop-up that you need to press to remove.” Even though synergies represent the strength of the Volkswagen Group, what Lamborghini did to the Urus is inexcusable for a luxurythat costs more than $200,000 from the get-go.Unacceptable issues aside, the dealership where @torontocarnout brought his Urus was unable to fix the buggy software. On the upside, the dealership got word from Sant’Agata Bolognese than an update will roll out in a couple of months, mending the wrongs exhibited by this particular example of the breed and heaven knows how many more.Adding insult to injury, the Volkswagen Group has a history with software-related issues. Remember the Dieselgate Scandal? If not, then remember thesoftware was written to suppress the emissions controls at the expense of emitting up to 40 times more NOx than allowed by law.