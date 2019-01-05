autoevolution

Owner Finds Multiple Software Bugs With His “Lanborghini” Urus

5 Jan 2019, 15:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Lamborghini has a history with spontaneous combustion as far as the Italian automaker’s cars are concerned. Before the Volkswagen Group took over control, even the cabin was lacking in terms of quality. Even though the current lineup is miles ahead of their predecessors, Lamborghini still isn’t perfect.
13 photos
2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus
Take the Urus as a prime example. Sharing its platform with the Volkswagen Touareg and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with the Porsche Panamera, the “super SUV” from Sant’Agata Bolognese is riddled with software issues. Instagram user @torontocarnout singled out the Engrish of the infotainment system, which spells Lamborghini as “Lanborghini” and your as “yout” when you try to pair your smartphone to the vehicle.

That’s the tip of the iceberg, however. Explaining the extent of these software bugs in detail to CarBuzz.com, the owner claims “the steering wheel heater now has a cooling icon” following “what was meant to be a relatively straightforward update.” But wait, there’s more!

The half-assed code also rendered the foot sensor of the rear hatch door inoperable, the rear courtesy lights stopped working, Apple CarPlay no longer works over Wi-Fi, and “Siri over Bluetooth now has an odd pop-up that you need to press to remove.” Even though synergies represent the strength of the Volkswagen Group, what Lamborghini did to the Urus is inexcusable for a luxury SUV that costs more than $200,000 from the get-go.

Unacceptable issues aside, the dealership where @torontocarnout brought his Urus was unable to fix the buggy software. On the upside, the dealership got word from Sant’Agata Bolognese than an update will roll out in a couple of months, mending the wrongs exhibited by this particular example of the breed and heaven knows how many more.

Adding insult to injury, the Volkswagen Group has a history with software-related issues. Remember the Dieselgate Scandal? If not, then remember the ECU software was written to suppress the emissions controls at the expense of emitting up to 40 times more NOx than allowed by law.
Lamborghini Urus SUV Lamborghini
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 