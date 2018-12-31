autoevolution

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Rear Bumper Delete Is a Flamethrower

The Huracan marks a turning point in the history of Sant'Agata Bolognese since this is the first Lamborghini that can be cast in the role of a daily driver. So when we drove the V10 monster, we took it to a track and the 610 horsepower toy handled the city and open road path to the circuit rather well.
The only complaint we had about the Raging Bull was that its all-paw hardware was set up in such a way that it allowed understeer to creep in at times.

Well, a few years have passed and plenty of Huracans have now ended up on social media. And with the competition for attention being so tight, drivers will go to great lengths to stand out.

And the Lamborghini Huracan example sitting before us perfectly showcases the trends that involve the supercar world and social media.

For one thing, this Huracan has been gifted with a twin-turbo kit, so it can play with the big boys when drag racing and we're referring to the Mclaren 720S here.

The turbochargers are clearly visible thanks to the rear bumper delete present on the car - removing the rear apron has become some popular that even cars without the TT package use such a stunt.

And the tech setup of the V10 means the thing now spits fire like a dragon. as you'll be able to notice in the video.

We mustn't forget the roof box. Sure, this Lambo is a pretty practical supercar, but its luggage capacity is still limited. So the added hauling capacity means the Italian exotic has become the perfect road trip tool.

Is the aftermarket wing present on the car just as a mount for the roof box? We'll never know for sure, but we can tell you that plenty of owners like to skip the active rear wing that comes from the factory and install a fixed element of the sort.

 

