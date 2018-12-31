Lamborghini Urus Pickup Truck Rendered as Modern-Day LM002

A look at the super-SUV market reveals how different Lamborghini's position is to everybody else's. You see, when your brand is dedicated to go-fast machines and you come up with a high-rider, the clientele might get confused.
The reason above is why McLaren hasn't jumped the SUV bandwagon since the Brits only returned to making road cars back in 2011. Of course, we have brands like Aston Martin, which has steadily worked to make their clientele comfortable with the idea of a crossover and ready to pluck the fruits of their labor.
And while the fact that Porsche fought against prejudice in the early 2000s means it can enjoy its status as an SUV builder these days, nobody can beat Lamborghini, since the Italians brought the LM002 to the market back in 1986, way before SUVs were cool and sold like hot cakes.
And while Lamborghini obviously makes full use of the spiritual connection between the LM002 and the fresh Urus, the Internet loves to take that one step further.
We're referring to renderings of the Lamborghini Urus pickup truck - we've shown you multiple digital dreams of the sort and we are now back on the topic, as you can see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Sure, this might seem nothing but a pixel play, but there's probably more to it than just a dream. To be more precise, we're expecting some eccentric aficionado out there to commission a Urus pickup truck build.
And since more and more examples of the 650 horsepower SUV are reaching their owners these days, we might just see one being given the workhorse twist as early as next year.
Oh, and since 6x6 toys are more popular than ever these days, we might just see the Lamborghini Urus being taken down this path.
And while the fact that Porsche fought against prejudice in the early 2000s means it can enjoy its status as an SUV builder these days, nobody can beat Lamborghini, since the Italians brought the LM002 to the market back in 1986, way before SUVs were cool and sold like hot cakes.
And while Lamborghini obviously makes full use of the spiritual connection between the LM002 and the fresh Urus, the Internet loves to take that one step further.
We're referring to renderings of the Lamborghini Urus pickup truck - we've shown you multiple digital dreams of the sort and we are now back on the topic, as you can see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Sure, this might seem nothing but a pixel play, but there's probably more to it than just a dream. To be more precise, we're expecting some eccentric aficionado out there to commission a Urus pickup truck build.
And since more and more examples of the 650 horsepower SUV are reaching their owners these days, we might just see one being given the workhorse twist as early as next year.
Oh, and since 6x6 toys are more popular than ever these days, we might just see the Lamborghini Urus being taken down this path.
Went ahead and blacked out the Lamborghini Urus pick-up concept by @gabe.design x @carlifestyle . What do you think of it? Dope or nope? @ __________ Render by @carlifestyle Edit: @fasterliving __________ Tag us in your pictures or tag #fasterliving for a chance to be featured! #car #carinstagram #supercars #fastcars #sportcars #luxurycar #exoticcars #luxurycars #dreamcars #lamborghini #urus #ssuv #v8 #lambo