Viola Aletheia Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Dressed For the Occasion

Have you ever dreamed about configuring a Lamborghini? Sure, this is a good problem to have, but you should know the process isn't as simple as it might seem.
Even with the help of Lamborghini Ad Personam (this is the carmaker's personalization program) specialists, one can have a hard time deciding the colors and details of the supercar.
However, all the hassle is totally worth it and we're here to bring you an example of just how well the result can look. The Aventador Superveloce Jota sitting before us comes dressed in the kind of color that would draw attention on a supermini, so when this meets the styling cues of the Raging Bull, the effect is guaranteed attention.
To be more precise, this shade is called Viola Aletheia and it seems to fit the aero-dictated styling of the machine perfectly.
This is one of those colors that easily change their appearance depending on the lighting conditions, so the showroom setup we have here won't tell you everything about the shade.
Looking past the main shade of the 770 horsepower toy, we notice the matter grey door mirror and rear wing, as well as the dark bronze wheels - the latter are a trademark of the Superveloce Jota.
And while the photos presenting this Raging Bull don't allow us to check out the cabin very well, we can still notice contrasting grey elements, along with a sea of Alcantara.
Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that certain owners turn to digital artists to have their ideal spec portrayed. And this is how we end up with pixel dreams such as the all-Green Lamborghini Aventador SVJ we showed you earlier this week, which stands out from a distance - here's the mid-engined portrait, in case you didn't get the chance to check it out.
However, all the hassle is totally worth it and we're here to bring you an example of just how well the result can look. The Aventador Superveloce Jota sitting before us comes dressed in the kind of color that would draw attention on a supermini, so when this meets the styling cues of the Raging Bull, the effect is guaranteed attention.
To be more precise, this shade is called Viola Aletheia and it seems to fit the aero-dictated styling of the machine perfectly.
This is one of those colors that easily change their appearance depending on the lighting conditions, so the showroom setup we have here won't tell you everything about the shade.
Looking past the main shade of the 770 horsepower toy, we notice the matter grey door mirror and rear wing, as well as the dark bronze wheels - the latter are a trademark of the Superveloce Jota.
And while the photos presenting this Raging Bull don't allow us to check out the cabin very well, we can still notice contrasting grey elements, along with a sea of Alcantara.
Returning to the point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that certain owners turn to digital artists to have their ideal spec portrayed. And this is how we end up with pixel dreams such as the all-Green Lamborghini Aventador SVJ we showed you earlier this week, which stands out from a distance - here's the mid-engined portrait, in case you didn't get the chance to check it out.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Insane Color : Viola Aletheia #violaaletheia Source : @maxrussellallison #lamborghini #aventadorsvj #svj #svjota #purplerain #lamborghinisvjota #greysvj #lamborghinijota #jota #automobililamborghini #santagata #nürnburgring #kingofthering #lamborghinicalgary #calgary #lamborghinicanada #purplesvj #violasvj #lamborghiniviola #fastestlap #lp770 #lamborghini_dutch #performancecars #ala #purplelambo #purplelamborghini #newpurple #aventador #automobililamborghini #64497 @stef_lambo @lamborghini_spots_world