autoevolution

Hyundai Veloster N vs. Honda Civic Type R: Battle of American Hot Hatchbacks

31 Dec 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We know how the Hyundai i30 N compares to the Honda Civic Type R in Europe. But what about the Veloster N, which is a slightly different body style tailored to American consumers.
2 photos
Hyundai Veloster N vs. Honda Civic Type R: Battle of American Hot Hatchbacks
For years, the American hot hatch market was sparsely populated. You could either have an underpowered Golf GTI or the Ford Focus ST, which would explain why the Toyobaru was so popular initially. But with the 10th generation Civic, Honda USA decided enough was enough and brought the Type R over to the States.

It was the daddy of FWD performance cars with a 2-liter engine making an almost unbelievable (for this type of car) 306-hp and 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque. However, it's also quite expensive with a base price starting in the region of $35,000, not taking into account the ridiculous dealer markups.

And that's where the Veloster N fits. The old Veloster was kind of a joke, but this one is based on the right type of platform and in N form can produce as much as 275-hp and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. Now, that might not be as much as the Type R, but it's enough to have fun without breaking the bank.

KBB's comparative test is light-hearted, which makes it even more enjoyable. The highlight is where they mention fuel economy only to state that it's not important. Of course, cargo capacity can't be brushed aside, since a hot hatch is supposed to be your only car. And in that regard, the Civic easily dominates its much smaller rival.

There's even a drag race somewhere in there, which the Civic wins. The conclusion of the review is that both cars can be considered winners. In the hands of a competent driver, the Type R can be faster, but the Veloster N is also a compelling package with excellent handling.

honda civic type r Hyundai Veloster N Hot Hatch KBB
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 