2020 Lamborghini Huracan Facelift Previewed By Unica Smartphone App

4 Jan 2019, 13:08 UTC ·
Even though it’s aimed at owners, the Lamborghini Unica is a great means of keeping in touch with all things related to the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. As a “thank you” for another record-breaking year thanks to the addition of the Urus to the lineup, Lamborghini used Unica to preview the 2020 Huracan to prospective customers.
Two images were released so far, one showcasing the redesigned headlights. The other photograph appears to be a crop of an air intake, but Lamborghini promises more than visual improvements to the V10-engined supercar.

Following in the footsteps of the R8 V10 and R8 V10 plus, the Huracan is expected to gain more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the 5.2-liter engine mounted in the middle of the car. Audi ramped things up to 620 PS (612 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque, but Lamborghini has more to offer considering the Performante delivers 640 PS (631 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) on full song.

Lamborghini is certain to work its magic on the double-wishbone suspension and dual-clutch transmission as well, along with the aerodynamics of the Huracan. Of course, rear-wheel drive will soldier on as the entry-level setup, aimed at the most purist of drivers from the customer pool.

Chances to the cabin are also expected, with high-tech goodies from Audi. The touchscreen infotainment from the Urus could be in the offing, eliminating some of the buttons that clutter the dashboard in the pre-facelift Huracan.

Introduced in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Huracan celebrated the 10,000th milestone in March 2018. It is certain the Huracan will take the sales crown from the Gallardo by the end of the supercar’s production run, paving the way for an even better successor.

Both the V10 and V12 are going hybrid for the next generations of the Huracan and Aventador, with the latter expected to adopt an electrified front axle instead of an electronic differential lock. If everything goes to plan, chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali is looking forward to introducing a fourth model to the lineup. Not much has been decided up to this point, but chances are that Lamborghini could think about delivering a modern reinterpretation of the Espada 2+2 grand tourer.
