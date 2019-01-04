Audi Q4 Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Q3 Sportback

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Facelift Previewed By Unica Smartphone App

Even though it’s aimed at owners, the Lamborghini Unica is a great means of keeping in touch with all things related to the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. As a “thank you” for another record-breaking year thanks to the addition of the Urus to the lineup, Lamborghini used Unica to preview the 2020 Huracan to prospective customers. 33 photos



Following in the footsteps of the R8 V10 and R8 V10 plus, the Huracan is expected to gain more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the 5.2-liter engine mounted in the middle of the car. Audi ramped things up to



Lamborghini is certain to work its magic on the double-wishbone suspension and dual-clutch transmission as well, along with the aerodynamics of the Huracan. Of course, rear-wheel drive will soldier on as the entry-level setup, aimed at the most purist of drivers from the customer pool.



Chances to the cabin are also expected, with high-tech goodies from Audi. The touchscreen infotainment from the Urus could be in the offing, eliminating some of the buttons that clutter the dashboard in the pre-facelift Huracan.



Introduced in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Huracan celebrated the 10,000th milestone in March 2018. It is certain the Huracan will take the sales crown from the Gallardo by the end of the supercar’s production run, paving the way for an even better successor.



