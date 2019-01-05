Lexus Sold Two LFA Supercars In 2018, Seven Left To Go

It goes without saying that the LFA is yesterday’s news. The final example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in December 2012, and curiously enough, the Toyota Mirai is manufactured at the Motomachi plant these days.

More to the point, the Even more curious is that Lexus sold two LFAs in 2018 in the United States of America, all-new models. As if that wasn’t puzzling enough, no fewer than seven are still looking for their first owners. All told, Lexus produced 500 examples over the course of two years.The LFA still beggars belief, partly thanks to the 1LR-GUE developed exclusively for this application. A ten-cylinder engine made from exotic materials and capable of up to 9,500 rpm before the fuel cut-off kicks in, the powerplant was co-developed with Yamaha.Lexus also took a different approach with the layout of the powertrain. Even though the LFA is a supercar, the engine is located up front instead of the middle of the vehicle. Despite this arrangement, the weight distribution is close to perfect (48 percent up front and 52 percent over the rear axle).Not even the Ferrari 488 Pista can match that (41.5 percent and 58.5 percent), which goes to show that Lexus poured all of its know-how into making the LFA as good as possible. Turning our attention back to those two models sold in 2018, care to guess where they were sold?According to Lexus, one LFA was bought off the dealer showroom in Massachusetts and the other in Georgia. These states aren’t exactly known for supercar ownership, but hey, intricacies make up the beauty of life.If you were wondering how much an LFA is worth these days, DuPont Registry has eight listed on their website. The most expensive of the lot is $448,900, featuring 527 miles on the clock. At the opposite end of the spectrum, an example with 2,835 miles on the odometer is $378,900.When it was new, the LFA retailed at $375,000 in the United States. The Nurburgring performance package leveled up the MSRP to $445,000. Lexus is open to a successor thanks to a high number of requests from current owners and prospective customers, but Toyota called dibs this time around.More to the point, the GR Super Sport Concept is coming in 2020 with 1,000 horsepower courtesy of “hybrid-electric technology honed through Toyota’s participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship.”