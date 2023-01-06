Over-the-Air Updates Won’t Make Your Volvo Fly, But Can Make Your Life Easier

People have been envisioning that we will be flying cars since before George Jetson was hovering over the post-apocalyptic Orbit City in his little middle-class ship. Even in Back to the Future, the idea was that by 2015, people would have hoverboards and flying vehicles. While that sort of technology is being worked on, the cars of 2023 and beyond are more focused on getting updates over-the-air rather than being in the air. At least that's the case with Volvo Cars.

15 photos