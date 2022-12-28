Volvo Trademarks C60 With the USPTO and EUIPO, Coupe-Styled SUV Seems Likely

Volvo presented the XC60 design study at the 2007 Detroit Auto Show. One year later, the first generation rolled out for the 2009 model year on the P3 platform derived from the Ford Motor Company’s EUCD platform.
Twinned with the Land Rover Freelander, the XC60 became Volvo’s best-selling car in 2009. The premium-oriented sport utility vehicle continues to be the best-selling car in the Swedish automaker’s lineup, moving no fewer than 215,635 examples in 2021, up from 191,696 examples in 2020.
The second generation was revealed in 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show to raving reviews. Based on the Scalable Product Architecture of the XC90, the XC60 received a well-deserved facelift in March 2021. Back then, Volvo introduced the C40 as well. Essentially a coupe-styled XC40 with a zero-emission twist, the C40 may be joined by a larger sibling in due time.
The Volvo Car Corporation, a.k.a. Volvo Personvagnar AB, filed a trademark for C60 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 14th, 2022. This designation was filed under class 12, defined by the USPTO as land motor vehicles. The Swedes have also secured this nameplate with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The EUTM application was filed all the way back in 1996, and the trademark was registered in 2001. The EUIPO lists said trademark with an expiry date of April 1st, 2026.
Neither the Virginia-based agency nor the Spain-based agency mentioned electric vehicles under class 12. Be that as it may, there’s no reason for us not to expect an all-electric crossover a size larger than the C40 Recharge.
Volvo has committed to an electric-only lineup by 2030, which means that it’s developing the third-generation XC60 and its technically-similar C60 sibling with electric propulsion in mind. Sources familiar with the Swedes allege that an electric utility vehicle will be slotted between the XC60 – or better said EX60 – and EX90. The XC90 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but we also know that a ground-up redesign isn’t going to happen.
Codenamed V546, the C60 is apparently longer yet features a lower roofline than the XC60, exactly what you’d expect from an electric vehicle as opposed to a fossil-fuel vehicle. Jim Rowan, the big kahuna at Volvo Cars, recently confirmed that a compact-sized electric crossover by the name of EX30 is also in the offing. The teaser for the EX30 clearly shows that it’s a bit smaller than the XC60, as in roughly the size of the compact XC40.
An electric sedan is reportedly in the works as well, together with small redesigns of the S90 and XC90. Turning our attention back to the best-selling XC60, prospective customers are currently presented with a choice of 2.0L powertrains. The range-topping T8 like the one pictured in the gallery is a PHEV whose engine is turbocharged and supercharged.
