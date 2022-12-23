Prevost Recalls X3-45 Motorcoaches Over Software Development Error

Owned by the Volvo Bus Corporation since 1995, Prevost Car has recently identified an issue with certain motorcoaches produced in the period between April 21st, 2016 and July 7th, 2017. More specifically, the engine stop button located in the engine compartment may fail to stop the engine.
The Quebec-based manufacturer became aware of this problem on July 28th, 2022 by means of a field report. As expected, the subsequent investigation revealed that it’s a software-related issue rather than hardware at fault. Fast forward to September 26th, and the Volvo Product Safety Working Group was presented with the case. They required further investigation, after which the Product Safety Committee stepped in for reviewing the problem and to determine if a safety recall should be issued.
Of course, a recall was deemed necessary. Prevost released updated software versions with engine stop button functionality on November 16th, then Prevost submitted its recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month. No warranty claims or field reports were reported thus far according to the Canadian outfit from Saint-Claire.
As fate would have it, defective software versions 06100173 Revision P08 and 06100076 Revision P37 only affect delivered vehicles. In other words, the defective software was never installed by the factory during vehicle manufacturing. Consequently, no production corrections were performed.
The remedy software versions are listed as 06100173 Revision P09 and 06100076 Revision P38 in the report attached below. These software versions were made available to all service centers last month. Affected customers will receive the software update at no charge whatsoever. In case a customer had already inspected and corrected this issue before the safety recall, they will be gladly reimbursed based on proof of payment.
Customers will be notified by first-class mail no later than January 31st next year with instructions to bring their coaches in for the revised software. Prevost acknowledges that it had messed up, highlighting that the engine stop button functionality issue was caused by their negligence.
Recalled vehicles were produced for the 2017 and 2018 model years to the tune of 16 units for 2017 and 6 units for 2018. Prevost fails to mention what versions of the X3-45 are called back. Previously known as XLII, the X3-45 received a well-deserved makeover in 2019. It’s currently available in two distinctive specifications, namely passenger coach and commuter.
The passenger coach boasts a 334.5-inch wheelbase (make that 850 centimeters), a 79.5-inch cabin height (202 centimeters), and a 10-percent improvement in fuel efficiency over its predecessor. The beating heart of this vehicle is a Volvo-designed turbo diesel with six cylinders arranged in a line, namely the 1-million-mile-proven D13. In this application, it makes around 1,700 pound-feet (2,300 Nm) at 1,100 revolutions per minute.
Of course, a recall was deemed necessary. Prevost released updated software versions with engine stop button functionality on November 16th, then Prevost submitted its recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month. No warranty claims or field reports were reported thus far according to the Canadian outfit from Saint-Claire.
As fate would have it, defective software versions 06100173 Revision P08 and 06100076 Revision P37 only affect delivered vehicles. In other words, the defective software was never installed by the factory during vehicle manufacturing. Consequently, no production corrections were performed.
The remedy software versions are listed as 06100173 Revision P09 and 06100076 Revision P38 in the report attached below. These software versions were made available to all service centers last month. Affected customers will receive the software update at no charge whatsoever. In case a customer had already inspected and corrected this issue before the safety recall, they will be gladly reimbursed based on proof of payment.
Customers will be notified by first-class mail no later than January 31st next year with instructions to bring their coaches in for the revised software. Prevost acknowledges that it had messed up, highlighting that the engine stop button functionality issue was caused by their negligence.
Recalled vehicles were produced for the 2017 and 2018 model years to the tune of 16 units for 2017 and 6 units for 2018. Prevost fails to mention what versions of the X3-45 are called back. Previously known as XLII, the X3-45 received a well-deserved makeover in 2019. It’s currently available in two distinctive specifications, namely passenger coach and commuter.
The passenger coach boasts a 334.5-inch wheelbase (make that 850 centimeters), a 79.5-inch cabin height (202 centimeters), and a 10-percent improvement in fuel efficiency over its predecessor. The beating heart of this vehicle is a Volvo-designed turbo diesel with six cylinders arranged in a line, namely the 1-million-mile-proven D13. In this application, it makes around 1,700 pound-feet (2,300 Nm) at 1,100 revolutions per minute.