Superb Volvo PV544 Sport Is FIA-Approved and Ready to Enjoy the Thrills of Competition

That’s the case with this Volvo PV544 Sport, one of the most sought-after models in the Swedish manufacturer’s PV series of automobiles. But before diving into the story this particular model has to tell, let’s see how it came to be.
The PV series was developed during the Second World War and introduced in 1944. When the war ended, there was a shortage of automobiles and a need for mass motorization all over the world, including in Sweden. This meant that manufacturers had to come up with a reliable and affordable car for the masses. Volvo created the PV444 taking design cues from American cars built at the beginning of the 1940s.
Due to reduced factory production capacity, the model entered production only in 1947, though order books had already been open since 1944.
Initial versions of the Volvo PV444 - also known as the “humpback Volvo” - were made to be as simple as possible, featuring a solid unibody shell, independent front suspension, and a 1.4-liter inline-four cylinder motor. This was later upgraded to a mightier 1.8-liter engine.
model was with ordinary consumers in both Sweden and Scandinavia, Volvo ended production of the PV444 in August 1958 and introduced the new, more advanced PV544.
The new model was a five-seater that preserved many components of the “humpback Volvo,” including the self-supporting body of its predecessor and the chassis with unequal wishbones at the front and rigid axle on Panhard bars and coil springs at the rear. The PV544’s 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered 60 hp (61 ps) was also borrowed from the previous model.
Though the car only had two doors, the Volvo PV544 was advertised as a family vehicle back in the day, considering it had five seats. Volvo also released a Sport version that became any youngster’s dream in the ‘70s. It was based on the Volvo B18D engine that featured a series of performance upgrades. It produced 90 hp (91 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 105 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm and featured twin SU carburetors that produced a memorable soundtrack.
Moreover, the Sport version would do the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km) run in 10.5 seconds and would hit a maximum speed of almost 100 mph (160 kph). These numbers might not be that impressive by today’s standards, but back then, it could rival the Porsche 356 of the era.
The PC444 and PV544 played a pivotal role in Volvo’s history, as they helped the company build a reputation for making tough and reliable automobiles. They also laid the foundation for later models, like the Volvo Amazon and Volvo P1800.
Now back to the charming car you see in the photos attached to this article, this is a rally-ready Volvo PV544 Sport approved by the FIA. It started life as a regular 1965 unit and hides a modified version of the B18D 1.8-liter engine under its hood. The naturally aspirated motor is mated with a 4-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Speaking of which, the car is equipped with a set of 13″ steel wheels wrapped in Avon tires.
It is finished in the most desirable color of the period, Cherry Red, with number 3 side decals, and its paintwork seems to be in excellent overall condition.
Now, the car also boasts quad front spotlights and an interior that has suffered significant modifications for rallying. It features a matte-black full roll cage, race-ready seats with red Sabelt racing harnesses, a digital rally computer, a three-spoke steering wheel with leather trim, a handbrake grip extension, and various other safety features for FIA approval.
This fully FIA-approved Volvo PV544 Sport is ready to enjoy the thrill of competition again. It just needs a new driver to steer it right in historic rallies. The car is up for sale out of Stockholm, Sweden, with 9,600 miles (15,451 km) on the clock, though it’s not clear if this is the true mileage. If you’d like to add this elegant classic coupe to your car collection, you’d better hurry, as there are only two days left to bid.
The PV series was developed during the Second World War and introduced in 1944. When the war ended, there was a shortage of automobiles and a need for mass motorization all over the world, including in Sweden. This meant that manufacturers had to come up with a reliable and affordable car for the masses. Volvo created the PV444 taking design cues from American cars built at the beginning of the 1940s.
Due to reduced factory production capacity, the model entered production only in 1947, though order books had already been open since 1944.
Initial versions of the Volvo PV444 - also known as the “humpback Volvo” - were made to be as simple as possible, featuring a solid unibody shell, independent front suspension, and a 1.4-liter inline-four cylinder motor. This was later upgraded to a mightier 1.8-liter engine.
model was with ordinary consumers in both Sweden and Scandinavia, Volvo ended production of the PV444 in August 1958 and introduced the new, more advanced PV544.
The new model was a five-seater that preserved many components of the “humpback Volvo,” including the self-supporting body of its predecessor and the chassis with unequal wishbones at the front and rigid axle on Panhard bars and coil springs at the rear. The PV544’s 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered 60 hp (61 ps) was also borrowed from the previous model.
Though the car only had two doors, the Volvo PV544 was advertised as a family vehicle back in the day, considering it had five seats. Volvo also released a Sport version that became any youngster’s dream in the ‘70s. It was based on the Volvo B18D engine that featured a series of performance upgrades. It produced 90 hp (91 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 105 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm and featured twin SU carburetors that produced a memorable soundtrack.
Moreover, the Sport version would do the 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km) run in 10.5 seconds and would hit a maximum speed of almost 100 mph (160 kph). These numbers might not be that impressive by today’s standards, but back then, it could rival the Porsche 356 of the era.
The PC444 and PV544 played a pivotal role in Volvo’s history, as they helped the company build a reputation for making tough and reliable automobiles. They also laid the foundation for later models, like the Volvo Amazon and Volvo P1800.
Now back to the charming car you see in the photos attached to this article, this is a rally-ready Volvo PV544 Sport approved by the FIA. It started life as a regular 1965 unit and hides a modified version of the B18D 1.8-liter engine under its hood. The naturally aspirated motor is mated with a 4-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Speaking of which, the car is equipped with a set of 13″ steel wheels wrapped in Avon tires.
It is finished in the most desirable color of the period, Cherry Red, with number 3 side decals, and its paintwork seems to be in excellent overall condition.
Now, the car also boasts quad front spotlights and an interior that has suffered significant modifications for rallying. It features a matte-black full roll cage, race-ready seats with red Sabelt racing harnesses, a digital rally computer, a three-spoke steering wheel with leather trim, a handbrake grip extension, and various other safety features for FIA approval.
This fully FIA-approved Volvo PV544 Sport is ready to enjoy the thrill of competition again. It just needs a new driver to steer it right in historic rallies. The car is up for sale out of Stockholm, Sweden, with 9,600 miles (15,451 km) on the clock, though it’s not clear if this is the true mileage. If you’d like to add this elegant classic coupe to your car collection, you’d better hurry, as there are only two days left to bid.