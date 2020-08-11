This Volvo PV Concept Makes You Look Like a Test-Tube Baby on the Streets

Times are changing, folks. The future of autonomous vehicles we’ve seen coming, is here. But somehow, for some reason, we haven't been seeing many AV on our roads yet. So what’s the catch? There’s no catch. It's just that our infrastructure may not be ready. It isn't ready. The majority of concepts seem to never make it onto the streets because, that’s just it, not all are devised for streets.
But some are, and those are the most promising for our future, albeit some very strange designs. This one is called the Volvo PV. The concept is designed by Rashid Tagirov, an exterior designer for Peugeot, with the idea of creating a modular vehicle that can meet multiple transport needs. From taxi, to public transport and even as your own car, the PV can do it all. On paper, anyway.
What I personally feel this thing looks like is a hibernation chamber for intergalactic travel. But it doesn't matter what I think. What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below.
The entire device sits on four wheels, just like any normal car would, but as you can see, it has this cannon look to it, like it’s gonna shoot you out of it at any moment. The tip of the cannon is the windshield. Now as odd or as ugly as you may think it looks, it does offer a near panoramic view of your surroundings. On the rear of the cannon you’ll spot a bar that acts as a taillight but includes another function too. One that affects the interior of the ride.
All this tube structure sits atop four wheels that look like a D-pad from old Nintendo controllers.
However, the interior is something else altogether. It may not seem like much but inside you won't find a damn thing. Just a seat and possibly a center console that may communicate to the driver details about destination, drive-time, charge-time, and any other critical info.
Now, they entire idea behind the vehicle is more like an automatic taxi service. Imagine this for a moment. You get up in the morning and do your daily routine. Ten minutes before you head out the door, you open your phone and choose your destination from the PV app. In ten minutes time, you see a Volvo park in front of your home and a message on your phone alerts you that your ride has arrived.
You head towards the car and the door is already open. Once inside, the seat is waiting for you in short distance mode as work is only 12 minutes away. You can stand. Once you get to work you hop out and see your coworker hop out of his own. You watch the PV leave, but 30 yards down the way, it stops and someone else climbs in. And so it goes.
