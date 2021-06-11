Original 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Garage Find Still Unrestored, V8 Running

The Best Navigation Apps to Plan a Road Trip This Summer

1969 was the year when Chevrolet reverted a decision it made only three years before, with the SS 396 once again becoming an option package for the Chevelle SS after being sold as a separate series in 1966 and 1967. 17 photos



Pretty much because it’s still an original and unrestored 1969 Chevelle SS 396, with the owner explaining the car was bought new by a woman from Kansas City and then transferred to Arizona at some point in 1998.



Listed as a “senior trailer park garage find,” this



Although unrestored, the Chevelle comes with some fixes in the rear quarter on the driver side, as the original owner’s husband hit a pole, so this is where you should look thoroughly to see if there’s any sign of rust. But needless to say, if what you’re aiming for is a tip-top shape, then a full restoration is the only way to go, so painting the car would be required anyway.



Most of the parts currently on the car are fully original, and the interior also seems to be in a good condition, though the seats, especially the one on the driver’s side, seem to sport a few rips that someone tried to cover with what appears to be a black leather patch.



But at the end of the day, this Chevelle SS 396 is still worth checking out, especially because it can end up becoming quite a looker with the right restoration. The bidding wars reached $18,100, but the auction started by eBay seller heim.d8 is yet to reach the reserve.

