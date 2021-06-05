Turbo 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Wears Black-and-White Tuxedo, Is an 800-HP Brute

The Ford Mustang and the Chevy Camaro may get all the attention when it comes to classic muscle cars, but the midsize and even the full-size cars of the era fitted with high-power V8 engines are just as spectacular. The 1970 Chevelle SS 454 LS6, for instance, is one brutal rig thanks to its 7.4-liter mil capable of 450 horsepower. The Chevelle you're about to see below doesn't hide the iconic LS6 under the hood, but it's far more powerful and menacing.
This, ladies and gentleman, is one of the finest Chevelle restomods out there. Yeah, it doesn't sport a flashy, metallic color and lost most of its chrome in the process, but don't let the plain, black-over-white livery fool you, this isn't a mundane 1970s midsize.
And besides, I really like how that black top and stripes look with the white body and the blacked-out bumpers and trim give it a rather classy stance. Like many restomods out there, it rides on bigger-than-usual wheels. These rollers come in at 22 inches and are wrapped in low profile tires. The black rims fit in nicely with the two-tone layout. It's a Chevelle in a tuxedo!
But you shouldn't mistake this coupe for a gentleman car. That plain looking hood hides a monstrous, 8.4-liter LS V8. Not only it's bigger than any engine Chevrolet ever offered in the Chevelle, it's also strapped to a pair of sizable turbochargers from Nelson Racing. The owner of this car says it has yet to dyno it in the current setup, but he estimates that the rear wheels spin to the tune of around 800 horsepower.
Do you still think it looks a bit mild?
Upgrades don't stop here though. The V8 mill breathes through a Magnaflow exhaust system and all that oomph hits the wheels through a nine-inch Ford rear end. Every single suspension component has been replaced, so it rides better than before and it handles the massive output much better under full throttle.
What I really like about this Chevelle is that the owner kept most of the interior original. It does feature a pair of sporty front seats and digital gauges, but everything else still looks like it was put together in 1970s. Classy!
Of course, the twin-turbo coupe becomes a brutal beast when the V8 is unleashed on the asphalt. It spins the rear wheels up to third gear and growls like there's no tomorrow as it revs beyond 2,000 rpm. It obviously does massive burnouts effortlessly. Watch it all in the video below and tell me this isn't the coolest Chevelle you've seen this week.
