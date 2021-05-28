Matching Numbers 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Flexes Unmolested Muscle

ESA’s Next-Generation Satellite Is Getting Closer to Its Polar-Orbiting Mission

In theory, finding a 1967 Chevelle SS 396 shouldn’t necessarily be something impossible these days given Chevrolet built approximately 63,000 units (down from over 72,000 units the year before), but what’s really difficult is coming across an unmolested unit still sporting the original engine. 25 photos



Unfortunately, very little is shared about the engine, but given the overall condition of the car and the asking price, there’s a chance it’s still running and driving properly.



Painted in Madeira Maroon, this



At the first glance, you’d be tempted to believe this Chevelle has already been restored, but the seller guarantees it’s an unmolested 1967 SS 396. The mileage also seems to be an indication the engine has never been rebuilt, as the odometer indicates just a little over 37,000 miles (59,500 km).



Other than that, not much is being said about the car, though if everything is still original and unmolested, there’s a chance it’s been sitting for quite a while, especially given the aforementioned mileage. And if it indeed spent some time in storage, the conditions were most likely pretty good for a classic car, as the lack of rust is definitely a sign the owner knew exactly what he was doing.



So all in all, this is a pretty rare find, so if you're in the market for an original Chevelle SS 396, this one is undoubtedly worth checking out. The car, however, doesn't come cheap, as the seller expects to get close to $50,000 for it.

