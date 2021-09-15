Opel Remembers the Astra OPC Extreme, Could This Be a Subtle Hint?

Motorcycle Cannonball 2021 Underway As Riders of Pre-1930s Bikes Barnstorm Across America

Visitors to the XS Carnight will see the Ascona B 400 that won the world rally title in 1982, with Walter Rohrl behind the wheel, assisted by Christian Geistdorfer. The Spartan rally car with specific decals will be joined by the battery-powered You see, the Astra OPC is a delicate matter, because the German automaker, and its UK sibling, Vauxhall (Astra VXR), won’t say anything about it. Some believe that the moniker might make a comeback for the newly unveiled Astra L, which has finally ditched its old GM underpinnings and is based on the PSA EMP2 platform.We suspect that we might indeed see a new compact hot hatch from Opel / Vauxhall, with or without electrification. What makes us say that? A possible hint made by the company by announcing that the Astra OPC Extreme will be showcased at Worthersee, from September 18.The hot model came out in 2014, being 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than the normal Astra OPC and sporting lots of carbon fiber. As for the firepower, it packed a 2.0-liter unit, with an output exceeding 300 hp.That’s not the only model that Opel has prepped for the event, as the new generation Astra will celebrate its public premiere too. Offered with a handful of gasoline, diesel, and electrified powertrains, it has other compact hatchbacks in its sights.The most potent variant uses the 178 hp 1.6-liter four-pot with a 109 hp electric motor, for a combined output of 222 hp. This much power would have made it a hot hatch many years ago, but it’s not enough for the modern car world.Visitors to the XS Carnight will see the Ascona B 400 that won the world rally title in 1982, with Walter Rohrl behind the wheel, assisted by Christian Geistdorfer. The Spartan rally car with specific decals will be joined by the battery-powered Manta GSe ElektroMOD , with its Pixel-Vizor face, digital cockpit, and other highlights.

