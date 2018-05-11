autoevolution
 

Opel Performance Sub-brand OPC Believed To Be Working On Electrified Models

Opel, which is known as Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, has two hot cars to its name at the present moment. But the thing is, both the Corsa OPC is no longer available to configure on the automaker’s website. As for the Astra GTC OPC, which is based on the old generation of the compact hatchback, the 280-horsepower model is on its way out because of the latest emissions standards in Europe.
Given these circumstances, the Corsa GSi and Insignia GSi are now the hottest Opels on sale, though they’re not hot enough to live up to the legacy of the OPC badge. Or VXR if you live in the United Kingdom. On the other hand and on the upside, Opel and Vauxhall aren’t giving up on their go-faster aspirations yet.

The VXR sub-brand “will survive” declared a spokesperson to CarBuyer.co.uk, setting the stage for “electrified powertrains with hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology.” According to the unnamed representative, “six or eight cylinders and a turbocharger or two” won’t do. Therefore, new models “need more efficient power sources.”

Bearing in mind Opel and Vauxhall are now owned by Groupe PSA instead of General Motors, the newcomer will transition to PSA platforms and the French automaker’s powertrain technologies. The all-new Corsa, which is due to go on sale in 2019, will be offered in all-electric flavor alongside the next-gen Peugeot 208, both sharing the CMP/e-CMP vehicle architecture for small cars and crossovers.

Combining a turbocharged four-cylinder and one or two rear-mounted electric motors would be an interesting recipe for the Corsa OPC, but only time will tell if such an interesting proposition can be morphed from idea to commercial viability. Regarding the Astra and Insignia, it’s likely that Groupe PSA won’t pour its R&D budget in making the two General Motors-developed cars that bit faster and better to drive.

According to the automaker’s spokesperson, the GSi twins mentioned earlier will “keep the sporting flame alive” until further notice.
