In a Parallel Universe, the Opel Astra OPC Would Look Like This

Opel's Astra OPC line-up only lived three generations on the European market, but it felt like it was there since ever. Opel and Vauxhall ditched the Astra OPC/VXR with the arrival of the Astra K generation, but the variant might return in a different formula with the new generation of the German compact hatchback.
Under their new owners of the Stellantis conglomerate, Opel and Vauxhall have launched a new generation of the Astra, which has the letter L next to it. The recently unveiled Opel Astra L comes with the EMP2 platform, and it has plug-in hybrid versions. The most powerful of those could be souped-up for even more power, if customer demand would exist for such a version.
The most powerful version of the new Astra announced so far will pump out 222 hp (225 PS), which would not make it hot hatch material in 2021. However, a modest bump in overall power and torque, raising available resources to 245 hp, like the VW Golf GTE and GTI, might be enough to propose such a variant, or at least a GSi model.
We have already seen a potential GSi version of the new Astra, but the main photo of the story shows how an OPC version of the sixth-generation Astra could look like. Unlike the GSi render shown in July, the imagined OPC model would come with larger vents in its front bumper, along with a bigger spoiler on the trunk.
Both the GSi and OPC renderings were imagined with large rims, but the OPC-badged model received black rims that are a better match to the black-and-yellow color combo of the hatchback body.
Unlike previous generations of the Astra OPC and GSi, the all-new model might count on its plug-in hybrid drivetrain to produce enough power and torque to keep customers happy when the go-fast pedal is pressed firmly. Only strong consumer demand would convince Opel to consider such a version of the Astra, but its chances at life are slim.
The last Opel Astra OPC model ever offered came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that developed 280 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft) of torque. It could reach 249 km/h (155 mph), as well as a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6 seconds. Opel discontinued the Astra OPC along with the three-door body style of the Astra range.
The most powerful version of the new Astra announced so far will pump out 222 hp (225 PS), which would not make it hot hatch material in 2021. However, a modest bump in overall power and torque, raising available resources to 245 hp, like the VW Golf GTE and GTI, might be enough to propose such a variant, or at least a GSi model.
We have already seen a potential GSi version of the new Astra, but the main photo of the story shows how an OPC version of the sixth-generation Astra could look like. Unlike the GSi render shown in July, the imagined OPC model would come with larger vents in its front bumper, along with a bigger spoiler on the trunk.
Both the GSi and OPC renderings were imagined with large rims, but the OPC-badged model received black rims that are a better match to the black-and-yellow color combo of the hatchback body.
Unlike previous generations of the Astra OPC and GSi, the all-new model might count on its plug-in hybrid drivetrain to produce enough power and torque to keep customers happy when the go-fast pedal is pressed firmly. Only strong consumer demand would convince Opel to consider such a version of the Astra, but its chances at life are slim.
The last Opel Astra OPC model ever offered came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that developed 280 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft) of torque. It could reach 249 km/h (155 mph), as well as a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6 seconds. Opel discontinued the Astra OPC along with the three-door body style of the Astra range.