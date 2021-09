In a Parallel Universe, the Opel Astra OPC Would Look Like This

Under their new owners of the Stellantis conglomerate, Opel and Vauxhall have launched a new generation of the Astra , which has the letter L next to it. The recently unveiled Opel Astra L comes with the EMP2 platform, and it has plug-in hybrid versions. The most powerful of those could be souped-up for even more power, if customer demand would exist for such a version.The most powerful version of the new Astra announced so far will pump out 222 hp (225 PS), which would not make it hot hatch material in 2021. However, a modest bump in overall power and torque, raising available resources to 245 hp, like the VW Golf GTE and GTI, might be enough to propose such a variant, or at least a GSi model.We have already seen a potential GSi version of the new Astra , but the main photo of the story shows how an OPC version of the sixth-generation Astra could look like. Unlike the GSi render shown in July, the imagined OPC model would come with larger vents in its front bumper, along with a bigger spoiler on the trunk.Both the GSi and OPC renderings were imagined with large rims, but the OPC-badged model received black rims that are a better match to the black-and-yellow color combo of the hatchback body.Unlike previous generations of the Astra OPC and GSi, the all-new model might count on its plug-in hybrid drivetrain to produce enough power and torque to keep customers happy when the go-fast pedal is pressed firmly. Only strong consumer demand would convince Opel to consider such a version of the Astra, but its chances at life are slim.The last Opel Astra OPC model ever offered came with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that developed 280 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft) of torque. It could reach 249 km/h (155 mph), as well as a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6 seconds. Opel discontinued the Astra OPC along with the three-door body style of the Astra range.