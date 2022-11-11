Opel Corsa Getting Prettier for the Mid-Cycle Refresh, 2023 Model Makes Spy Photo Debut

Ford may have given up on the Fiesta, but the subcompact hatchback segment is far from being dead. As a matter of fact, such models are still very popular on the right side of the pond, and Opel, as well as sister-brand Vauxhall, are aware of it.
As a result, they have started working on the mid-cycle refresh of the Corsa, which has just been spied in a premiere. Set to replace the current iteration, which entered production at Zaragoza, in Spain, in 2019, the facelifted supermini hatchback will bring new looks.
In all likelihood, it will get the ‘vizor’ face, a move that would make it look prettier and more modern, and would also tie it to the company’s latest vehicles. New head- and taillights, front and rear bumpers, and perhaps wheels and colors will be part of the makeover, joined by some minor updates on the inside, probably related to the infotainment system.
Currently, the Corsa is offered with different ICE units, powered by gasoline and diesel. Transmission options comprise the five- and six-speed manual, and the eight-speed automatic. We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant upgrades in the drivetrain department, although we wouldn’t be surprised if they make the battery-electric version, known as the Corsa-e, a bit punchier. After all, Peugeot did it to the e-208, and that’s basically the same car beneath the better-looking skin.
Nonetheless, none of this information has been confirmed at the time of writing, so you should take it with a pinch of salt. Thus, we will now move on to the unveiling date, which is also unknown, though it has been reported that the facelifted Opel and Vauxhall Corsa will be shown to the world early next year. It should start making its way to dealers as a 2023 model, taking on the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, and other subcompact hatchbacks.
