Opel Corsa Digitally Reimagined With Crossover Styling

Most people use crossover and SUV interchangeably meaning, but there’s a clear difference between the two if you look under the skin. CUVs typically use car platforms and all-wheel drive whereas sport utilities rely on body-on-frame architectures and part-time 4WD. More to the point, the Jeep Compass is a crossover whereas the Jeep Wrangler is an SUV through and through.

12 photos