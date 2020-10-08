Opel Corsa Digitally Reimagined With Crossover Styling

Most people use crossover and SUV interchangeably meaning, but there’s a clear difference between the two if you look under the skin. CUVs typically use car platforms and all-wheel drive whereas sport utilities rely on body-on-frame architectures and part-time 4WD. More to the point, the Jeep Compass is a crossover whereas the Jeep Wrangler is an SUV through and through.
Because this body style is gaining popularity in the United States and beyond, a handful of automakers have taken things further as far as crossovers are concerned. Take, for instance, the Fiesta Active that Ford describes as a CUV although it certainly isn’t. For starters, all-wheel drive isn’t available as an option.
The reason Ford and other companies are designing these models is – of course – the increasing demand for crossovers in the compact and subcompact segments. Be that as it may, there are automakers that haven’t gone down this route.
Opel is one of them, having learned its lesson from the Adam Rocks that dates back to when General Motors was running the show. Imagined by Kleber Silva with plastic cladding all around and satin-finish garnish on the front and rear bumpers, the Corsa Cross design study before your eyes isn’t likely to happen.
Yes, it looks really good, but look at the ground clearance and the wheel-tire combo. That’s not going to pass as a crossover, and Opel already has a subcompact CUV in the guise of the Crossland. You also have to take into consideration that Corsa customers – including fleet operators - are sensitive about pricing.
As for the final argument in opposition to the faux crossover makeover, take a look at Groupe PSA. We have the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, and the DS 3 Crossback. The French automaker that controls Opel since 2017 clearly understands that hatchbacks and crossovers are different, and even though AWD isn’t available, the exterior design and branding are different enough to separate the superminis from their CUV siblings.
