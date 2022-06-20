Opel Celebrates 40 Years of the Corsa Supermini with Limited Edition Specification

The first-ever Opel Corsa supermini, aka the Corsa A, first rolled off the assembly line roughly 40 years ago. Since then, the German carmaker sold 14 million units in total, making the Corsa one of the best-selling models in its class.
In order to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Opel has created a limited-edition specification dubbed ‘Corsa 40 Years’, which is set to go on sale in select European markets in the coming weeks. Only 1,982 units will be produced, as a tribute to the year in which the Corsa made its debut – each limited-edition car will feature its own label inside, from 0001 to 1982.
These new Corsa models will also boast a new exterior color called ‘Rekord Red’, which is said to be “highly reminiscent” of the red used on the original Corsa A.
There’s also further contrast provided by the black roof and the black-colored décor, such as the Opel Blitz emblem, tailgate opener and the Corsa nameplate. Other exterior highlights include the 17-inch glossy black light alloy wheels with matte gray inserts.
Moving on to the interior, here we find a modern interpretation of the original’s tartan seat trim. Also, buyers will be able to display the tartan pattern themselves (at no extra cost) with, get this, limited-edition tartan socks, otherwise available through the Opel Lifestyle Shop.
As for that previously mentioned label numbered from 0001 to 1982, it’s located on the black décor of the passenger-side instrument panel.
Finally, let’s look at standard features, where the list ranges from the Multimedia Radio (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility), to LED headlights and electronic driver assistance systems such as Front Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection.
In Germany, the Opel Corsa remains the country's best-selling small car. Meanwhile, the fully electric Corsa-e topped sales for BEVs in Germany last month.
