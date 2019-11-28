autoevolution

2020 Corsa Offers "More Personalization Options" Than Every Opel Corsa Before It

Love it or hate it, the Corsa is the backbone of Opel in Europe. Also branded as a Vauxhall in the United States, the supermini is now known as the Corsa F because it’s all-new from the ground up thanks to Groupe PSA.
The original project was planned for release on the G2xx vehicle architecture from General Motors, but following the French takeover of Opel and Vauxhall, the engineers went back to the drawing board. It’s for this reason that the subcompact hatchback now rides on the CMP platform for ICE models while the Corsa-e shares the e-CMP platform with the likes of the Peugeot e-208.

Another blessing for the Corsa F is Groupe PSA’s love for personalization. This fellow here promises more options than any of its predecessors, including BiColor alloy wheels with spoke clips, mirror covers, and a body kit. The latter is called GS Line, promising color-keyed style for the price of €1,090.

A decal kit levels up the visual drama of the Corsa GS Line for €166.50 in Germany, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, the package’s contents include white or black stripes on the hood and roof. Colored mirror covers and logo bars come in at €93.64 and €129 while color garnishing on the instrument panel and dashboard will set you back €148.75. But wait, there’s more!

Even the gearshift knob and rearview mirror cover can be painted in quite a few colors as long as you’re prepared to pony up €69.02 and €65, respectively. The FlexConnect flexible cup holder retails at no less than €47.36.

“We didn't just want to make our bestselling small car more modern, sportier and more efficient,” declared Ulf Spiller, product manager of accessories at Opel Automobile GmbH. “The new Corsa should also be easy to personalize, to suit every taste. The portfolio of style accessories for the Corsa is, therefore, wider than ever before.”
