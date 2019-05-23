NASA Shows Spacecraft That Will Carry the 2020 Rover to Mars

2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range

Say hello to the Opel Corsa-e, the first fully electric small car from the German automaker and also the first version of the Corsa F generation. 15 photos



But a fully electric version of the Corsa is definitely something new, and it somehow feels right, considering this was already one of the most popular cars for the city. Opel had a few other electrified models, the



We like how the Corsa-e doesn't shout "I'm green." From the front, it looks like a normal car, and the charging port is where the gas cap would normally be. As with the Peugeot e-208, the engine makes 100 kW (136 PS) and 260 Nm (191 lb-ft). With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.1 seconds and 0-50km/h in 2.8 seconds, this will be the quickest Corsa, unless they make that electric OPC model, of course. It's also way quicker than the Renault Zoe.



The 50 kWh battery is squeezed in wherever possible, mostly under the seats and it gives it a theoretical driving range of 330 kilometers or 205 miles. Of course, it all depends on weather conditions, how heavy your right foot is and which of three different driving modes you're in, Normal, Eco and Sport.



The Corsa-e will come with IntelliLux LED matrix headlights and is available with many safety systems, radar-guided Adaptive Speed Control, parks assist, blind-spot assist and more.



