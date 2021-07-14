Porsche-Based Gemballa Marsien Is the New King of the Dunes

One-Year Tesla Model Y Ownership Verdict: Here Are the Good and Bad Points

The Fast Lane took delivery of a beautiful Model Y Performance a year ago. Optioned with the black-and-white premium interior and red paintwork, the more practical brother of the Model 3 originally retailed at $65,190 as per the window sticker. TFL intends to sell the car in order to purchase a new EV , and there are three possible choices to consider. 10 photos



Even though it’s a year old, the Model Y Performance is valued higher than the original MSRP by KBB over the chip shortage and other abnormalities in the market. Off the top of my hand, one of those abnormalities is the rising demand for the all-electric utility vehicle, which is fully booked for the third quarter of 2021 in the United States of America as well as Canada.



As the crew prepares to send off the car on TFLbids.com, the Micas are much obliged to tell us what’s great and what’s not great about owning a Model Y Performance. Roman loves the way this e- SUV drives through two feet of snow, how relaxing it is on the long haul, and how fast it accelerates in a straight line. Think 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and quarter-mile sprints of 12.1 seconds at 112.55 mph (181.13 kph).



Tommy praises the infotainment and connectivity while Roman waxes lyrical about the seamless powertrain, superior utility over the Model 3 because of the hatchback, and remarkable performance of the dual-motor setup in the slip test. Although the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 are behind in terms of technology, driving range, and charging network, Roman cannot deny that they’re better in regard to build quality and fit & finish.



As for the bad points, well, the left rear door has broken twice and the hatchback sometimes sticks halfway up even though it’s been realigned once. The piano-black trim is nearly impossible to keep clean, and the same can be said about the white upholstery that attracts blue from one’s jeans on the seat bottoms and fine dirt on the door cards. Another point of contention is the panoramic glass roof, which could use a shade on hot summer days.



The Überturbine wheels look great, yet they’re also prone to curb rather easily. Finally, both Roman and Tommy agree that



