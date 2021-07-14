MIC Tesla Model Y Expected to Start European Deliveries in August

Tesla, the sweetheart of the automotive industry, has a problem. I’m not referring to the build quality of its electric vehicles, but the overwhelming demand for the Model Y. In the U.S. and Canada, for example, the smaller brother of the Model X is sold out for the third quarter.
This being said, Tesla has a problem with the Model Y in the Old Continent as well. On the one hand, the Gigafactory located south-east of Berlin still isn’t ready to start production. Secondly, the backlog keeps growing because customers in Europe can’t get enough of crossovers either.
In light of these circumstances, Tesla has decided to export the China-built Model Y from Giga Shanghai. According to Automotive News, the first units for the European market will be delivered to German customers in August. Elon Musk believes that the MY has the potential to outsell the M3 in that part of the world, but only time will tell if his assumption is spot on.
It’s also worth remembering that the Palo Alto-based automaker reports combined Model Y and Model 3 sales on a quarterly and yearly basis, which makes it all the more difficult to understand if the MY is more popular than the M3. In the second quarter of 2021, for example, these nameplates accounted for 199,360 deliveries and 204,081 produced on a global scale.
Over in Germany, which is Tesla’s springboard for EV domination in the Old Continent, the Model Y is currently listed with estimated delivery dates of September for the all-wheel-drive Long Range and early 2022 for the all-wheel-drive Performance. In regard to pricing, customers are charged €56,990 and €63,990, respectively. Converting those figures to U.S. dollars translates to $68,400 and $75,680 at current exchange rates, which is a huge difference over the U.S. prices of $52,990 and $60,990 excluding savings.
As for driving range, the most affordable variant is the clear winner thanks to a WLTP rating of 505 kilometers (314 miles). The go-faster Performance, by comparison, makes do with 480 kilometers (298 miles) on a full charge.
