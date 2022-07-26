One-Owner 2006 Ford GT Shows Only 650 Miles

More on this:

1 Massive Texas Junkyard Is Home to Thousands of Classics, Rare Gems Included

2 Rare 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Spent Too Much Time in a Barn, Costs a Fortune

3 Ford Mustang GT350R Powerslides up the Curb, Hits Pole in Cringey Crash

4 The Ford Bronco ProRunner by APG Is One Serious Off-Road Machine

5 2023 Ford Maverick Exterior Color Palette Numbers 11 Choices