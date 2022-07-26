One-Owner 2006 Ford GT Shows Only 650 Miles

Essentially a road-going interpretation of the Le Mans-winning GT40, the GT was produced in limited numbers. Not as limited as the second-generation GT, yet rare compared to most other vehicles on the road today. A little over 4,000 units were produced with the blessing of Carroll Shelby, who gladly helped Ford develop this blue-collar supercar.
Chassis number 1FAFP90S66Y401810 is a 2006 model, one of 2,011 examples delivered that year. A one-owner car that shows a little more than 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) on the clock, this Mark IV Red-painted icon was purchased new for $166,945 including the $1,250 destination charge.
That’s $245,375 adjusted for inflation, which isn’t much compared to many exotics of the modern era. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo, for example, costs at least $208k with rear-wheel drive or $261k with all-wheel drive.
Rarer than the V10-engined raging bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese, the GT is going for $401,000 on Bring a Trailer at press time. The online auction ends in six days, which is more than enough to cross the $500,000 mark.
Offered with the original window sticker, owner’s manual, a cover, a clean title, and a similarly clean history report, this great-looking machine was previously sold on Bring a Trailer in February 2022 for $526,000. Unfortunately for the first and current owner, the winning bidder failed to follow through with their commitment to purchase the V8-engined brute.
The window sticker shows four optional extras, beginning with the McIntosh stereo that includes AM/FM radio and a CD player. Also specified with painted racing stripes and red brake calipers, this GT rolls on lightweight forged aluminum wheels mounted with Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.
The factory-rated output of the supercharged 5.4-liter mill is 550 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) at 4,500 revolutions per minute. All that fury is channeled to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox supplied by the Brits at Ricardo.
