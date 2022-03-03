One-Owner 1967 Dodge Dart GT Convertible Arizona Barn Find Is Rare, All Original, Running

A 1967 Dodge Dart GT convertible is quite a rare piece of automotive history, no matter the engine that’s installed under the hood.
This is because Dodge manufactured close to 3,400 units, out of which a little over 1,700 of them were fitted with 6-cylinder units. As far as V8s are concerned, the more powerful engine options made their way on the rest of the convertibles, with some sources pointing to just 1,626 units equipped with such powerplants.
One of them is right here in front of our eyes, all thanks to a recent barn find. The car was discovered in Arizona, according to eBay seller gigifox87-2013, and it comes in a condition that’s totally surprising, especially given it spent years in hiding.
It’s hard to tell what’s cooler on this Dart GT, simply because it’s all a mix of tidbits that you can rarely find these days.
First and foremost, the car is entirely original, and even the paint you can see in the photos is the one that was sprayed on the Dart before rolling off the assembly lines. Then, it’s a one-owner vehicle, though we’re not being told if any documentation is available for not.
Last but not least, this Dart GT convertible still runs and drives, though the seller shared only very little information on the engine under the hood.
However, all of these make the Dart look like a rare time capsule that needs only minor TLC to return to a perfect 10 condition. The odometer indicates 60,000 miles (around 96,500 km), and of course, it’s believed they are all original.
The bidding for this rare Dart GT convertible is currently underway, and it’s worth knowing the owner has posted the car on eBay in a no-reserve auction. The top offer at the time of writing is $8,900, but without a doubt, the battle will get fiercer as we approach the end of the auction.
