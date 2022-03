499 Stroker V8-Powered 1968 Dodge Dart GTS Blends Classy Looks With Big Muscle

Offered by Vintique Motors, chassis number LS23H8B157069 rolled off the line at the Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan in October 1967. Finished in Racing Green Metallic with bodyside stripes over a Dark Green-upholstered interior, this awesome hardtop was originally fitted with front disc brakes, a tinted windshield, AM radio, and a three-speed TorqueFlite. Dodge produced 8,295 examples of the Dart GTS that year, of which 2,112 were optioned with the H-code 383. Capable of 300 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque, the big-block V8 has been yanked out of the engine bay under previous ownership. Under current ownership, this fellow received a professionally-built 499 stroked from a 400-cu.in. block.The donor engine bears a 1976 date code with the correct 4006530 casting number that indicates the original displacement of 6.6 liters. Enlarged to nearly 8.2 liters, the free-breathing mammoth cranks out way more horsepower and pound-feet of torque compared to the factory-fitted 383.According to the selling dealer, the previous owner and his brother spent long hours getting the body perfect with laser-straight panels before laying down period-correct Racing Green Metallic paint finished to a show-car appearance.The 499-swapped Dart GTS was relegated to local cruising and car events after completion. “It runs and drives extremely well with a very responsive engine and transmission, tight suspension, and competent brakes with discs in the front and drums in the rear,” highlights Vintique Motors.Selling with the original windshield washer squirters, a replacement gasket kit for the exhaust manifolds, the original keys, a Galen Govier report, and the remaining cans of paint, this amazing machine is currently rocking 13,855 miles (22,297 kilometers) on the clock and a high bid of $20,000 on Hemmings . With five days left on the ticker, the reserve hasn’t been met.