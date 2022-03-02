499 Stroker V8-Powered 1968 Dodge Dart GTS Blends Classy Looks With Big Muscle

For the 1968 model year, Hurst produced a grand total of 80 units of the 426-engined Hemi Dart. The car we’re covering today isn’t one of those rarefied collectibles, but a GTS that was originally fitted with a 383.
Offered by Vintique Motors, chassis number LS23H8B157069 rolled off the line at the Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan in October 1967. Finished in Racing Green Metallic with bodyside stripes over a Dark Green-upholstered interior, this awesome hardtop was originally fitted with front disc brakes, a tinted windshield, AM radio, and a three-speed TorqueFlite.
Dodge produced 8,295 examples of the Dart GTS that year, of which 2,112 were optioned with the H-code 383. Capable of 300 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque, the big-block V8 has been yanked out of the engine bay under previous ownership. Under current ownership, this fellow received a professionally-built 499 stroked from a 400-cu.in. block.
The donor engine bears a 1976 date code with the correct 4006530 casting number that indicates the original displacement of 6.6 liters. Enlarged to nearly 8.2 liters, the free-breathing mammoth cranks out way more horsepower and pound-feet of torque compared to the factory-fitted 383.
According to the selling dealer, the previous owner and his brother spent long hours getting the body perfect with laser-straight panels before laying down period-correct Racing Green Metallic paint finished to a show-car appearance.
The 499-swapped Dart GTS was relegated to local cruising and car events after completion. “It runs and drives extremely well with a very responsive engine and transmission, tight suspension, and competent brakes with discs in the front and drums in the rear,” highlights Vintique Motors.
Selling with the original windshield washer squirters, a replacement gasket kit for the exhaust manifolds, the original keys, a Galen Govier report, and the remaining cans of paint, this amazing machine is currently rocking 13,855 miles (22,297 kilometers) on the clock and a high bid of $20,000 on Hemmings. With five days left on the ticker, the reserve hasn’t been met.
