One-Owner 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Parked for 20 Years Is All Original

1967 was the year that brought us the Camaro, and just as expected, the base model was the one accounting for the biggest part of the production. 21 photos



Owned by the same family since new, the Camaro is powered by a 327 2-barrel engine, and according to the seller, it turns over by hand. They haven’t tried to start it, so you can be the one giving it a try should you decide to buy the car.



Other options include air conditioning, power brakes, and power steering, and at first glance, the car is fully complete, with no major parts apparently missing – though we still recommend any interested buyer to closely inspect the car prior to the purchase.



The Camaro that we're highlighting today provides a very original look at those times, as it comes in totally unmolested condition after being saved from storage where it spent its last two decades.

The Facebook seller explains the car was parked in a dry Kansas garage, and judging by the photos that we have also included in our gallery here, this helped prevent the rust from taking its toll on a car sitting for so long. So at first glance, rust shouldn't be the main concern, and this is definitely good news especially given it's a survivor and restoring it to factory specifications should be the first option.

Owned by the same family since new, the Camaro is powered by a 327 2-barrel engine, and according to the seller, it turns over by hand. They haven't tried to start it, so you can be the one giving it a try should you decide to buy the car.

Other options include air conditioning, power brakes, and power steering, and at first glance, the car is fully complete, with no major parts apparently missing – though we still recommend any interested buyer to closely inspect the car prior to the purchase.

The vehicle is located in Ford Collins, Colorado if you want to check it out live, and if you like what you see, be ready to spend $25,000 to take the Camaro back to your home.

