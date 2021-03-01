This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with an Original Engine Begs to Be Restored

GTM 90 Sportfisher Boat Is a Nearly $8 Million Tuna-Catching Marvel From Dynamiq

Chevrolet built over 243,000 Camaros back in 1969, and more than 150,000 people who bought one opted for the base model, while a little over 37,700 customers purchased the RS package. 17 photos



But the Camaro that we have here is one of the 150,000 base models that shipped in 1969, and yet, it still hopes someone would decide to give it a second chance and bring it back to mint condition.



As you can see in the photo gallery here, it’s pretty clear the car isn’t exactly in its best shape, but there is good news and bad news about this Camaro.



But despite having the original 307 (5.0-liter) V8 unit under the hood, you can still very well go for a restomod, especially because the car isn’t running anyway. And given all the things that need to be fixed and improved, there’s a chance it’d be easier to just give this Camaro a modern treatment.



The interior is the one that deserves all the praises, as the seats appear to be in a pretty surprising condition given the way the car looks on the outside. While we don’t know if there’s something missing or not, the seats just seem to require a thorough cleaning and that’s pretty much it if you want to bring them to like-new condition.



At first glance, this Camaro has become a small Internet sensation lately, as it has already received over 20 bids since the auction went live. The top bid right now is $17,000, and if you want to inspect the car in person, you can find it in El Paso, Texas.

