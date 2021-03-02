1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked Under the Clear Sky Fights for Survival

One of the worst things that could happen to a car is to be left abandoned in awful conditions, in which case it’s all just a matter of time until the rust starts attacking the metal to eventually turn it into just a huge piece of junk worth almost nothing.
The 1969 Camaro that we have here certainly looks like it’s been sitting for a long time, and what’s even worse is the car has been parked very close to an area full of vegetation, which in turn means increased humidity and a bigger chance for the rust to take its toll.
While for many this Camaro might seem like a lost cause, it’s definitely not, though it’ll be quite a challenge to find someone willing to restore it.
Because that’s the only way to get this Camaro back on the road, with eBay seller never-done themselves explaining that a full restoration is the only option.
The car is a roller, so no engine or transmission, but this isn’t necessarily the end of the world because this allows for various projects, including a restomod.
As you can see for yourselves in the photos here, this Camaro has clearly seen better days, not only outside, but inside as well, and some parts are obviously missing. On the other hand, many are still there, and this is definitely good news for someone interested in a restoration.
According to the provided VIN, this 1969 Camaro is a coupe that was originally fitted with a 6-cylinder engine, and the production happened in Norwood, Ohio.
Despite being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, the high price of the Camaro has made it quite a tough seller, as the owner expects to get over $6,800 for the car. And this is way too ambitious, not only given the current condition, but also because the engine and the transmission are already gone.
